Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 97.05% YOY

Rajesh Exports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.69% & the profit decreased by 97.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 72.01% and the profit decreased by 72.58%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 29.87% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 98.4% q-o-q & decreased by 99.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 97.06% Y-o-Y.
Rajesh Exports has delivered -10.61% return in the last 1 week, -42.8% return in last 6 months and -15.03% YTD return.
Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of ₹9195.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹790 & ₹300.3 respectively.
Rajesh Exports Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|65476.89
|38065.9
|+72.01%
|94474.32
|-30.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|41.46
|43.33
|-4.3%
|59.12
|-29.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.24
|10.68
|+5.19%
|27.37
|-58.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|65476.26
|38026.46
|+72.19%
|94052.14
|-30.38%
|Operating Income
|0.63
|39.45
|-98.4%
|422.18
|-99.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.67
|52.97
|-76.08%
|423.14
|-97.01%
|Net Income
|12.43
|45.31
|-72.58%
|421.56
|-97.05%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.42
|1.53
|-72.55%
|14.28
|-97.06%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.43Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹65476.89Cr
