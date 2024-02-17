Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 97.05% YOY

Rajesh Exports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.69% & the profit decreased by 97.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 72.01% and the profit decreased by 72.58%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 29.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 98.4% q-o-q & decreased by 99.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 97.06% Y-o-Y.

Rajesh Exports has delivered -10.61% return in the last 1 week, -42.8% return in last 6 months and -15.03% YTD return.

Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of ₹9195.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹790 & ₹300.3 respectively.

Rajesh Exports Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 65476.89 38065.9 +72.01% 94474.32 -30.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 41.46 43.33 -4.3% 59.12 -29.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.24 10.68 +5.19% 27.37 -58.95% Total Operating Expense 65476.26 38026.46 +72.19% 94052.14 -30.38% Operating Income 0.63 39.45 -98.4% 422.18 -99.85% Net Income Before Taxes 12.67 52.97 -76.08% 423.14 -97.01% Net Income 12.43 45.31 -72.58% 421.56 -97.05% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.42 1.53 -72.55% 14.28 -97.06%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.43Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹65476.89Cr

