Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 97.05% YOY

Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 97.05% YOY

Livemint

Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 30.69% YoY & profit decreased by 97.05% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rajesh Exports declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 30.69% & the profit decreased by 97.05% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 72.01% and the profit decreased by 72.58%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.3% q-o-q & decreased by 29.87% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 98.4% q-o-q & decreased by 99.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.42 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 97.06% Y-o-Y.

Rajesh Exports has delivered -10.61% return in the last 1 week, -42.8% return in last 6 months and -15.03% YTD return.

Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of 9195.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 790 & 300.3 respectively.

Rajesh Exports Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue65476.8938065.9+72.01%94474.32-30.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total41.4643.33-4.3%59.12-29.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.2410.68+5.19%27.37-58.95%
Total Operating Expense65476.2638026.46+72.19%94052.14-30.38%
Operating Income0.6339.45-98.4%422.18-99.85%
Net Income Before Taxes12.6752.97-76.08%423.14-97.01%
Net Income12.4345.31-72.58%421.56-97.05%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.421.53-72.55%14.28-97.06%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.43Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹65476.89Cr

