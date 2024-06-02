Rajesh Exports Q4 results : loss at ₹31.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 20.79% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q4 Results Live : Rajesh Exports declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.79% & the loss came at ₹31.57cr.
It is noteworthy that Rajesh Exports had declared profit of ₹366.01cr in previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.25% q-o-q & decreased by 15.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 27970.32% q-o-q & decreased by 140.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.02 for Q4 which decreased by 108.23% Y-o-Y.
Rajesh Exports has delivered -1.02% return in the last 1 week, -15.22% return in last 6 months and -18.33% YTD return.
Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of ₹8838.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹669.3 & ₹261 respectively.
Rajesh Exports Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|91444.96
|65476.89
|+39.66%
|115448.04
|-20.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.64
|41.46
|+5.25%
|51.36
|-15.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.22
|11.24
|-0.16%
|26.22
|-57.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|91620.55
|65476.26
|+39.93%
|115011.2
|-20.34%
|Operating Income
|-175.58
|0.63
|-27970.32%
|436.84
|-140.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.8
|12.67
|-208.93%
|376.99
|-103.66%
|Net Income
|-31.57
|12.43
|-354.05%
|366.01
|-108.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.02
|0.42
|-342.86%
|12.4
|-108.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-31.57Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹91444.96Cr
