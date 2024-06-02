Rajesh Exports Q4 results : loss at ₹31.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 20.79% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 20.79% YoY & loss at ₹ 31.57Cr

Rajesh Exports Q4 Results Live : Rajesh Exports declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.79% & the loss came at ₹31.57cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Rajesh Exports had declared profit of ₹366.01cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.66%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.25% q-o-q & decreased by 15.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27970.32% q-o-q & decreased by 140.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.02 for Q4 which decreased by 108.23% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajesh Exports has delivered -1.02% return in the last 1 week, -15.22% return in last 6 months and -18.33% YTD return.

Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of ₹8838.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹669.3 & ₹261 respectively.

Rajesh Exports Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 91444.96 65476.89 +39.66% 115448.04 -20.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.64 41.46 +5.25% 51.36 -15.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.22 11.24 -0.16% 26.22 -57.21% Total Operating Expense 91620.55 65476.26 +39.93% 115011.2 -20.34% Operating Income -175.58 0.63 -27970.32% 436.84 -140.19% Net Income Before Taxes -13.8 12.67 -208.93% 376.99 -103.66% Net Income -31.57 12.43 -354.05% 366.01 -108.62% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.02 0.42 -342.86% 12.4 -108.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-31.57Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹91444.96Cr

