Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajesh Exports Q4 results : loss at 31.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 20.79% YoY

Rajesh Exports Q4 results : loss at ₹31.57Cr, Revenue decreased by 20.79% YoY

Livemint

Rajesh Exports Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 20.79% YoY & loss at 31.57Cr

Rajesh Exports Q4 Results Live

Rajesh Exports Q4 Results Live : Rajesh Exports declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 20.79% & the loss came at 31.57cr.

It is noteworthy that Rajesh Exports had declared profit of 366.01cr in previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.25% q-o-q & decreased by 15.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 27970.32% q-o-q & decreased by 140.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.02 for Q4 which decreased by 108.23% Y-o-Y.

Rajesh Exports has delivered -1.02% return in the last 1 week, -15.22% return in last 6 months and -18.33% YTD return.

Currently the Rajesh Exports has a market cap of 8838.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 669.3 & 261 respectively.

Rajesh Exports Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue91444.9665476.89+39.66%115448.04-20.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.6441.46+5.25%51.36-15.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.2211.24-0.16%26.22-57.21%
Total Operating Expense91620.5565476.26+39.93%115011.2-20.34%
Operating Income-175.580.63-27970.32%436.84-140.19%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.812.67-208.93%376.99-103.66%
Net Income-31.5712.43-354.05%366.01-108.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.020.42-342.86%12.4-108.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-31.57Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹91444.96Cr

