RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.84% YOY

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 194.87% & the profit decreased by 12.84% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 84.58% and the profit increased by 265.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 129.31% q-o-q & decreased by 68.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 748.56% q-o-q & decreased by 27.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.1 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 71.77% Y-o-Y.
RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.03
|2.18
|+84.58%
|1.37
|+194.87%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|+129.31%
|0.04
|-68.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.04
|-100%
|0.02
|-100%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.78
|2.22
|+70.2%
|1.02
|+269.81%
|Operating Income
|0.25
|-0.04
|+748.56%
|0.34
|-27.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.46
|0.13
|+265.2%
|0.37
|+24.48%
|Net Income
|0.32
|0.09
|+265.22%
|0.37
|-12.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.1
|0.04
|+161.18%
|0.37
|-71.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.03Cr
