Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.84% YOY

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.84% YOY

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 194.87% YoY & profit decreased by 12.84% YoY

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 194.87% & the profit decreased by 12.84% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 84.58% and the profit increased by 265.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 129.31% q-o-q & decreased by 68.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 748.56% q-o-q & decreased by 27.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.1 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 71.77% Y-o-Y.

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.032.18+84.58%1.37+194.87%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01+129.31%0.04-68.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.04-100%0.02-100%
Total Operating Expense3.782.22+70.2%1.02+269.81%
Operating Income0.25-0.04+748.56%0.34-27.75%
Net Income Before Taxes0.460.13+265.2%0.37+24.48%
Net Income0.320.09+265.22%0.37-12.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.10.04+161.18%0.37-71.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.03Cr

