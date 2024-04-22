RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 12.84% YOY

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 194.87% YoY & profit decreased by 12.84% YoY

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 194.87% & the profit decreased by 12.84% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 84.58% and the profit increased by 265.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 129.31% q-o-q & decreased by 68.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 748.56% q-o-q & decreased by 27.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.1 for Q4 FY24 which decreased by 71.77% Y-o-Y.

RAJNISH RETAIL ORD Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.03 2.18 +84.58% 1.37 +194.87% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 +129.31% 0.04 -68.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.04 -100% 0.02 -100% Total Operating Expense 3.78 2.22 +70.2% 1.02 +269.81% Operating Income 0.25 -0.04 +748.56% 0.34 -27.75% Net Income Before Taxes 0.46 0.13 +265.2% 0.37 +24.48% Net Income 0.32 0.09 +265.22% 0.37 -12.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.1 0.04 +161.18% 0.37 -71.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.32Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.03Cr

