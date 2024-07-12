Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 69.57% YOY

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : Rajnish Wellness declared their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 91.58% & the profit decreased by 69.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 39.58% and the profit decreased by 40.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 53.79% q-o-q & decreased by 33.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 98.9% q-o-q & decreased by 81.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q1 which decreased by 69.61% Y-o-Y.
Rajnish Wellness has delivered -7.86% return in the last 1 week, -60.12% return in last 6 months and -54.16% YTD return.
Currently the Rajnish Wellness has a market cap of ₹351.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹15.3 & ₹4.42 respectively.
Rajnish Wellness Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|16.3
|26.98
|-39.58%
|8.51
|+91.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.12
|0.27
|-53.79%
|0.19
|-33.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0.01
|-74.62%
|0
|+10%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.3
|26.45
|-38.39%
|8.48
|+92.21%
|Operating Income
|0.01
|0.53
|-98.9%
|0.03
|-81.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.22
|0.42
|-46.4%
|0.73
|-69.56%
|Net Income
|0.17
|0.28
|-40.96%
|0.55
|-69.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0
|-45.75%
|0.01
|-69.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹16.3Cr
