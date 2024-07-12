Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 69.57% YOY

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 69.57% YOY

Livemint

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 91.58% YoY & profit decreased by 69.57% YoY

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : Rajnish Wellness declared their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 91.58% & the profit decreased by 69.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 39.58% and the profit decreased by 40.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 53.79% q-o-q & decreased by 33.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 98.9% q-o-q & decreased by 81.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q1 which decreased by 69.61% Y-o-Y.

Rajnish Wellness has delivered -7.86% return in the last 1 week, -60.12% return in last 6 months and -54.16% YTD return.

Currently the Rajnish Wellness has a market cap of 351.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of 15.3 & 4.42 respectively.

Rajnish Wellness Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue16.326.98-39.58%8.51+91.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.120.27-53.79%0.19-33.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization00.01-74.62%0+10%
Total Operating Expense16.326.45-38.39%8.48+92.21%
Operating Income0.010.53-98.9%0.03-81.41%
Net Income Before Taxes0.220.42-46.4%0.73-69.56%
Net Income0.170.28-40.96%0.55-69.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS00-45.75%0.01-69.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹16.3Cr

