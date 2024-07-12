Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 69.57% YOY

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 91.58% YoY & profit decreased by 69.57% YoY

Rajnish Wellness Q1 Results Live : Rajnish Wellness declared their Q1 results on 09 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 91.58% & the profit decreased by 69.57% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 39.58% and the profit decreased by 40.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 53.79% q-o-q & decreased by 33.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 98.9% q-o-q & decreased by 81.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0 for Q1 which decreased by 69.61% Y-o-Y.

Rajnish Wellness has delivered -7.86% return in the last 1 week, -60.12% return in last 6 months and -54.16% YTD return.

Currently the Rajnish Wellness has a market cap of ₹351.19 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹15.3 & ₹4.42 respectively.

Rajnish Wellness Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 16.3 26.98 -39.58% 8.51 +91.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.12 0.27 -53.79% 0.19 -33.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0.01 -74.62% 0 +10% Total Operating Expense 16.3 26.45 -38.39% 8.48 +92.21% Operating Income 0.01 0.53 -98.9% 0.03 -81.41% Net Income Before Taxes 0.22 0.42 -46.4% 0.73 -69.56% Net Income 0.17 0.28 -40.96% 0.55 -69.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0 -45.75% 0.01 -69.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹16.3Cr

