Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajnish Wellness Q4 FY24 results : profit at 0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 314.67% YoY

Rajnish Wellness Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 314.67% YoY

Livemint

Rajnish Wellness Q4 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 314.67% YoY & profit at 0.28Cr

Rajnish Wellness Q4 FY24 Results Live

Rajnish Wellness declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024, showing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue saw a significant increase of 314.67% Year-on-Year, reaching 0.28Cr in profit.

In the same period last year, Rajnish Wellness had reported a loss of 0.76Cr, making this year's turnaround quite impressive. The revenue growth of 24.8% compared to the previous quarter also indicates a positive trend.

Furthermore, the company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 4.99% quarter-on-quarter and 68.8% year-on-year, contributing to improved profitability. The operating income also saw a substantial increase of 80.5% quarter-on-quarter and 172.73% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at 0, marking a 140.4% increase Year-on-Year. Despite recent negative returns in the market, Rajnish Wellness seems to have strengthened its financial position with a market cap of 551 Cr.

With a 52-week high/low of 17.8 and 5.76 respectively, Rajnish Wellness will be looking to leverage its Q4 performance to drive future growth and investor confidence.

Rajnish Wellness Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.9821.62+24.8%6.51+314.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.270.28-4.99%0.87-68.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010+171.97%0+293.94%
Total Operating Expense26.4521.33+24.04%7.23+265.68%
Operating Income0.530.29+80.5%-0.73+172.73%
Net Income Before Taxes0.420.17+145.86%-1+141.71%
Net Income0.280.1+170.76%-0.76+137.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS00+194.12%-0.01+140.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.28Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹26.98Cr

