Rajnish Wellness Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 314.67% YoY

Rajnish Wellness declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024, showing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue saw a significant increase of 314.67% Year-on-Year, reaching ₹0.28Cr in profit.

In the same period last year, Rajnish Wellness had reported a loss of ₹0.76Cr, making this year's turnaround quite impressive. The revenue growth of 24.8% compared to the previous quarter also indicates a positive trend.

Furthermore, the company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 4.99% quarter-on-quarter and 68.8% year-on-year, contributing to improved profitability. The operating income also saw a substantial increase of 80.5% quarter-on-quarter and 172.73% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹0, marking a 140.4% increase Year-on-Year. Despite recent negative returns in the market, Rajnish Wellness seems to have strengthened its financial position with a market cap of ₹551 Cr.

With a 52-week high/low of ₹17.8 and ₹5.76 respectively, Rajnish Wellness will be looking to leverage its Q4 performance to drive future growth and investor confidence.

Rajnish Wellness Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.98 21.62 +24.8% 6.51 +314.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.27 0.28 -4.99% 0.87 -68.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0 +171.97% 0 +293.94% Total Operating Expense 26.45 21.33 +24.04% 7.23 +265.68% Operating Income 0.53 0.29 +80.5% -0.73 +172.73% Net Income Before Taxes 0.42 0.17 +145.86% -1 +141.71% Net Income 0.28 0.1 +170.76% -0.76 +137.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 0 +194.12% -0.01 +140.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.28Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹26.98Cr

