Rajnish Wellness Q4 FY24 results : profit at ₹0.28Cr, Revenue increased by 314.67% YoY

Rajnish Wellness declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024, showing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue saw a significant increase of 314.67% Year-on-Year, reaching ₹0.28Cr in profit.
In the same period last year, Rajnish Wellness had reported a loss of ₹0.76Cr, making this year's turnaround quite impressive. The revenue growth of 24.8% compared to the previous quarter also indicates a positive trend.
Furthermore, the company managed to reduce its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 4.99% quarter-on-quarter and 68.8% year-on-year, contributing to improved profitability. The operating income also saw a substantial increase of 80.5% quarter-on-quarter and 172.73% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY24 stood at ₹0, marking a 140.4% increase Year-on-Year. Despite recent negative returns in the market, Rajnish Wellness seems to have strengthened its financial position with a market cap of ₹551 Cr.
With a 52-week high/low of ₹17.8 and ₹5.76 respectively, Rajnish Wellness will be looking to leverage its Q4 performance to drive future growth and investor confidence.
Rajnish Wellness Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.98
|21.62
|+24.8%
|6.51
|+314.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.27
|0.28
|-4.99%
|0.87
|-68.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0
|+171.97%
|0
|+293.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.45
|21.33
|+24.04%
|7.23
|+265.68%
|Operating Income
|0.53
|0.29
|+80.5%
|-0.73
|+172.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.42
|0.17
|+145.86%
|-1
|+141.71%
|Net Income
|0.28
|0.1
|+170.76%
|-0.76
|+137.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0
|+194.12%
|-0.01
|+140.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.28Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.98Cr
