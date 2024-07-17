Rajoo Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 122.43% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q1 Results Live : Rajoo Engineers announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's topline surged by 63.01% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive growth of 122.43% YoY.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Rajoo Engineers experienced a slight decline in revenue by 3.3% and a decrease in profit by 22.73%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 11.04% quarter-over-quarter, but witnessed an increase of 13.24% year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income for Rajoo Engineers was down by 23.93% sequentially, but soared by 199.23% year-over-year.
The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.89 for Q1, marking an impressive increase of 122.5% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Rajoo Engineers delivered a return of 18.13% in the last week, 86.33% in the past 6 months, and 73.75% year-to-date.
As of now, Rajoo Engineers holds a market capitalization of ₹2271.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹370 and ₹46.25 respectively.
Rajoo Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.87
|52.61
|-3.3%
|31.21
|+63.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.09
|5.72
|-11.04%
|4.49
|+13.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.99
|0.91
|+8.62%
|0.87
|+14.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|44.75
|44.56
|+0.43%
|29.16
|+53.45%
|Operating Income
|6.12
|8.05
|-23.93%
|2.05
|+199.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.05
|9.3
|-24.26%
|3.19
|+120.63%
|Net Income
|5.47
|7.08
|-22.73%
|2.46
|+122.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.89
|1.15
|-22.61%
|0.4
|+122.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.47Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.87Cr
