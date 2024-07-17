Rajoo Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 122.43% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q1 Results Live : Rajoo Engineers announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's topline surged by 63.01% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive growth of 122.43% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Rajoo Engineers experienced a slight decline in revenue by 3.3% and a decrease in profit by 22.73%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 11.04% quarter-over-quarter, but witnessed an increase of 13.24% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income for Rajoo Engineers was down by 23.93% sequentially, but soared by 199.23% year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹0.89 for Q1, marking an impressive increase of 122.5% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Rajoo Engineers delivered a return of 18.13% in the last week, 86.33% in the past 6 months, and 73.75% year-to-date.

As of now, Rajoo Engineers holds a market capitalization of ₹2271.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹370 and ₹46.25 respectively.

Rajoo Engineers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.87 52.61 -3.3% 31.21 +63.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.09 5.72 -11.04% 4.49 +13.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.99 0.91 +8.62% 0.87 +14.72% Total Operating Expense 44.75 44.56 +0.43% 29.16 +53.45% Operating Income 6.12 8.05 -23.93% 2.05 +199.23% Net Income Before Taxes 7.05 9.3 -24.26% 3.19 +120.63% Net Income 5.47 7.08 -22.73% 2.46 +122.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.89 1.15 -22.61% 0.4 +122.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.47Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹50.87Cr

