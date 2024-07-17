Hello User
Rajoo Engineers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 122.43% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q1 Results Live : Rajoo Engineers announced their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same period last year. The company's topline surged by 63.01% year-over-year, while the profit saw an impressive growth of 122.43% YoY.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Rajoo Engineers experienced a slight decline in revenue by 3.3% and a decrease in profit by 22.73%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a notable decline of 11.04% quarter-over-quarter, but witnessed an increase of 13.24% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income for Rajoo Engineers was down by 23.93% sequentially, but soared by 199.23% year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.89 for Q1, marking an impressive increase of 122.5% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Rajoo Engineers delivered a return of 18.13% in the last week, 86.33% in the past 6 months, and 73.75% year-to-date.

As of now, Rajoo Engineers holds a market capitalization of 2271.98 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 370 and 46.25 respectively.

Rajoo Engineers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.8752.61-3.3%31.21+63.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.095.72-11.04%4.49+13.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.990.91+8.62%0.87+14.72%
Total Operating Expense44.7544.56+0.43%29.16+53.45%
Operating Income6.128.05-23.93%2.05+199.23%
Net Income Before Taxes7.059.3-24.26%3.19+120.63%
Net Income5.477.08-22.73%2.46+122.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.891.15-22.61%0.4+122.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.47Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.87Cr

