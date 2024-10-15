Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.92% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live : Rajoo Engineers declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability. The company's topline grew by 6.12% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 47.92% during the same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Rajoo Engineers reported an 11.67% increase in revenue and a 44.9% rise in profit. These figures highlight the company's robust growth trajectory as it continues to expand its operations.
However, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.23% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses might be a point of concern for investors.
On a more positive note, operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 32.18% from the previous quarter and 28.19% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is effectively managing its operations despite increasing costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.64, reflecting a decrease of 26.44% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may affect investor sentiment, despite the overall profit increase.
Rajoo Engineers has experienced a mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a -6.16% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable resilience with a 253.32% return over the last six months and an impressive 268.11% year-to-date return.
Currently, Rajoo Engineers boasts a market capitalization of ₹4813.35 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹443.9 and a low of ₹48.78. This volatility may present opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the company's growth potential.
Rajoo Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|56.81
|50.87
|+11.67%
|53.53
|+6.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.71
|5.09
|+12.32%
|4.96
|+15.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.05
|0.99
|+5.74%
|0.86
|+22.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|48.71
|44.75
|+8.86%
|47.22
|+3.17%
|Operating Income
|8.1
|6.12
|+32.18%
|6.32
|+28.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.35
|7.05
|+32.75%
|7.15
|+30.75%
|Net Income
|7.93
|5.47
|+44.9%
|5.36
|+47.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.64
|0.89
|-28.09%
|0.87
|-26.44%
