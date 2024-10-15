Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.92% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.12% YoY & profit increased by 47.92% YoY.

Published15 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live : Rajoo Engineers declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability. The company's topline grew by 6.12% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 47.92% during the same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rajoo Engineers reported an 11.67% increase in revenue and a 44.9% rise in profit. These figures highlight the company's robust growth trajectory as it continues to expand its operations.

However, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.23% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses might be a point of concern for investors.

On a more positive note, operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 32.18% from the previous quarter and 28.19% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is effectively managing its operations despite increasing costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.64, reflecting a decrease of 26.44% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may affect investor sentiment, despite the overall profit increase.

Rajoo Engineers has experienced a mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a -6.16% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable resilience with a 253.32% return over the last six months and an impressive 268.11% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rajoo Engineers boasts a market capitalization of 4813.35 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 443.9 and a low of 48.78. This volatility may present opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the company's growth potential.

Rajoo Engineers Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue56.8150.87+11.67%53.53+6.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.715.09+12.32%4.96+15.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.050.99+5.74%0.86+22.2%
Total Operating Expense48.7144.75+8.86%47.22+3.17%
Operating Income8.16.12+32.18%6.32+28.19%
Net Income Before Taxes9.357.05+32.75%7.15+30.75%
Net Income7.935.47+44.9%5.36+47.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.640.89-28.09%0.87-26.44%
FAQs
₹7.93Cr
₹56.81Cr
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.92% YOY

