Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.92% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q2 Results Live : Rajoo Engineers declared their Q2 results on 14 Oct, 2024, revealing a significant increase in profitability. The company's topline grew by 6.12% year-over-year, while profit soared by an impressive 47.92% during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rajoo Engineers reported an 11.67% increase in revenue and a 44.9% rise in profit. These figures highlight the company's robust growth trajectory as it continues to expand its operations.

However, the company faced a rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which increased by 12.32% quarter-over-quarter and 15.23% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses might be a point of concern for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On a more positive note, operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 32.18% from the previous quarter and 28.19% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is effectively managing its operations despite increasing costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.64, reflecting a decrease of 26.44% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may affect investor sentiment, despite the overall profit increase.

Rajoo Engineers has experienced a mixed performance in the stock market, delivering a -6.16% return in the last week. However, the company has shown remarkable resilience with a 253.32% return over the last six months and an impressive 268.11% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Rajoo Engineers boasts a market capitalization of ₹4813.35 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹443.9 and a low of ₹48.78. This volatility may present opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the company's growth potential.

Rajoo Engineers Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 56.81 50.87 +11.67% 53.53 +6.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.71 5.09 +12.32% 4.96 +15.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.05 0.99 +5.74% 0.86 +22.2% Total Operating Expense 48.71 44.75 +8.86% 47.22 +3.17% Operating Income 8.1 6.12 +32.18% 6.32 +28.19% Net Income Before Taxes 9.35 7.05 +32.75% 7.15 +30.75% Net Income 7.93 5.47 +44.9% 5.36 +47.92% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.64 0.89 -28.09% 0.87 -26.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.93Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹56.81Cr

