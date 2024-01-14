Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajoo Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 167.56% YOY

Rajoo Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 167.56% YOY

Livemint

Rajoo Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 64.03% YoY & profit increased by 167.56% YoY

Rajoo Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rajoo Engineers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 64.03% & the profit increased by 167.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 13.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.17% q-o-q & increased by 5.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.63% q-o-q & increased by 192.79% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 167.57% Y-o-Y.

Rajoo Engineers has delivered 1.91% return in the last 1 week, 302.66% return in the last 6 months, and -3.2% YTD return.

Currently, Rajoo Engineers has a market cap of 1266.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 234.3 & 23.75 respectively.

Rajoo Engineers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6053.53+12.08%36.58+64.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.974.96+0.17%4.71+5.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.90.86+4.44%0.87+3.46%
Total Operating Expense53.2647.22+12.81%34.28+55.39%
Operating Income6.736.32+6.63%2.3+192.79%
Net Income Before Taxes8.067.15+12.67%2.86+181.51%
Net Income6.095.36+13.56%2.28+167.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.990.87+13.79%0.37+167.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹60Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.