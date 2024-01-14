Rajoo Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 167.56% YOY

Rajoo Engineers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 64.03% & the profit increased by 167.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 13.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.17% q-o-q & increased by 5.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.63% q-o-q & increased by 192.79% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 167.57% Y-o-Y.
Rajoo Engineers has delivered 1.91% return in the last 1 week, 302.66% return in the last 6 months, and -3.2% YTD return.
Currently, Rajoo Engineers has a market cap of ₹1266.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹234.3 & ₹23.75 respectively.
Rajoo Engineers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60
|53.53
|+12.08%
|36.58
|+64.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.97
|4.96
|+0.17%
|4.71
|+5.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.9
|0.86
|+4.44%
|0.87
|+3.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|53.26
|47.22
|+12.81%
|34.28
|+55.39%
|Operating Income
|6.73
|6.32
|+6.63%
|2.3
|+192.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.06
|7.15
|+12.67%
|2.86
|+181.51%
|Net Income
|6.09
|5.36
|+13.56%
|2.28
|+167.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.99
|0.87
|+13.79%
|0.37
|+167.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹6.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹60Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!