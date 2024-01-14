Rajoo Engineers Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 167.56% YOY

Rajoo Engineers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 64.03% & the profit increased by 167.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 12.08% and the profit increased by 13.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.17% q-o-q & increased by 5.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.63% q-o-q & increased by 192.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.99 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 167.57% Y-o-Y.

Rajoo Engineers has delivered 1.91% return in the last 1 week, 302.66% return in the last 6 months, and -3.2% YTD return.

Currently, Rajoo Engineers has a market cap of ₹1266.3 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹234.3 & ₹23.75 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajoo Engineers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60 53.53 +12.08% 36.58 +64.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.97 4.96 +0.17% 4.71 +5.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.9 0.86 +4.44% 0.87 +3.46% Total Operating Expense 53.26 47.22 +12.81% 34.28 +55.39% Operating Income 6.73 6.32 +6.63% 2.3 +192.79% Net Income Before Taxes 8.06 7.15 +12.67% 2.86 +181.51% Net Income 6.09 5.36 +13.56% 2.28 +167.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.99 0.87 +13.79% 0.37 +167.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹60Cr

