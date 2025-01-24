RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025:RAJRATAN GLO declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 6.16% year-over-year, with profit dropping by a staggering 52.64%. Profit for the quarter stood at ₹9.32 crore, while revenue reached ₹218.36 crore.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 10.99%, and profit saw a significant decrease of 51.08%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen, with an increase of 8.77% quarter-over-quarter and 16.25% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be impacting profitability, highlighting a potential area for management to focus on.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 38.44% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 33.05% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational margins amidst declining revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.83, reflecting a decrease of 52.84% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenging economic environment for RAJRATAN GLO.

RAJRATAN GLO has delivered a -3.06% return in the last week, a -19.23% return over the last six months, and a -2.86% year-to-date return, indicating a bearish sentiment among investors.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹2381.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹700.1 and a low of ₹454.8. This volatility reflects investor uncertainty regarding the company's future performance.

Among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one Hold rating, one Buy rating, and two Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation, as of 24 Jan, 2025, leans towards a Strong Buy, suggesting some analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.

RAJRATAN GLO Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 218.36 245.33 -10.99% 232.69 -6.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.66 10.72 +8.77% 10.03 +16.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.44 5.71 +12.78% 4.64 +38.79% Total Operating Expense 198.55 213.15 -6.85% 203.1 -2.24% Operating Income 19.81 32.18 -38.44% 29.59 -33.05% Net Income Before Taxes 12.35 24.64 -49.88% 24.48 -49.55% Net Income 9.32 19.05 -51.08% 19.68 -52.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.83 3.75 -51.2% 3.88 -52.84%