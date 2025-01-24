RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 52.64% YOY, profit at ₹9.32 crore and revenue at ₹218.36 crore

RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 6.16% YoY & profit decreased by 52.64% YoY, profit at 9.32 crore and revenue at 218.36 crore

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025:RAJRATAN GLO declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 6.16% year-over-year, with profit dropping by a staggering 52.64%. Profit for the quarter stood at 9.32 crore, while revenue reached 218.36 crore.

Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 10.99%, and profit saw a significant decrease of 51.08%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen, with an increase of 8.77% quarter-over-quarter and 16.25% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be impacting profitability, highlighting a potential area for management to focus on.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 38.44% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 33.05% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational margins amidst declining revenues.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.83, reflecting a decrease of 52.84% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenging economic environment for RAJRATAN GLO.

RAJRATAN GLO has delivered a -3.06% return in the last week, a -19.23% return over the last six months, and a -2.86% year-to-date return, indicating a bearish sentiment among investors.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at 2381.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 700.1 and a low of 454.8. This volatility reflects investor uncertainty regarding the company's future performance.

Among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one Hold rating, one Buy rating, and two Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation, as of 24 Jan, 2025, leans towards a Strong Buy, suggesting some analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.

RAJRATAN GLO Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue218.36245.33-10.99%232.69-6.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.6610.72+8.77%10.03+16.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.445.71+12.78%4.64+38.79%
Total Operating Expense198.55213.15-6.85%203.1-2.24%
Operating Income19.8132.18-38.44%29.59-33.05%
Net Income Before Taxes12.3524.64-49.88%24.48-49.55%
Net Income9.3219.05-51.08%19.68-52.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.833.75-51.2%3.88-52.84%
