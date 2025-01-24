RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 52.64% YOY, profit at ₹9.32 crore and revenue at ₹218.36 crore

RAJRATAN GLO Q3 Results 2025:RAJRATAN GLO declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a concerning decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 6.16% year-over-year, with profit dropping by a staggering 52.64%. Profit for the quarter stood at ₹9.32 crore, while revenue reached ₹218.36 crore.
Comparing the results to the previous quarter, the revenue has declined by 10.99%, and profit saw a significant decrease of 51.08%. This downward trend raises concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses have risen, with an increase of 8.77% quarter-over-quarter and 16.25% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could be impacting profitability, highlighting a potential area for management to focus on.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 38.44% quarter-over-quarter and decreasing by 33.05% year-over-year, indicating challenges in maintaining operational margins amidst declining revenues.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.83, reflecting a decrease of 52.84% year-over-year, further emphasizing the challenging economic environment for RAJRATAN GLO.
RAJRATAN GLO has delivered a -3.06% return in the last week, a -19.23% return over the last six months, and a -2.86% year-to-date return, indicating a bearish sentiment among investors.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, the company's market capitalization stands at ₹2381.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹700.1 and a low of ₹454.8. This volatility reflects investor uncertainty regarding the company's future performance.
Among the four analysts covering the company, there is a mixed sentiment with one Hold rating, one Buy rating, and two Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation, as of 24 Jan, 2025, leans towards a Strong Buy, suggesting some analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term prospects.
RAJRATAN GLO Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|218.36
|245.33
|-10.99%
|232.69
|-6.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.66
|10.72
|+8.77%
|10.03
|+16.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.44
|5.71
|+12.78%
|4.64
|+38.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|198.55
|213.15
|-6.85%
|203.1
|-2.24%
|Operating Income
|19.81
|32.18
|-38.44%
|29.59
|-33.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.35
|24.64
|-49.88%
|24.48
|-49.55%
|Net Income
|9.32
|19.05
|-51.08%
|19.68
|-52.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.83
|3.75
|-51.2%
|3.88
|-52.84%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹9.32Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹218.36Cr