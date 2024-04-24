RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.15% YOY

RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : RAJRATAN GLO, a leading company, announced its Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The company reported a 9.18% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, reaching a total of ₹XXXX.
However, the profit for Q4 saw a slight decline of 0.15% YoY, standing at ₹XXXX. On a quarterly basis, the revenue grew by 2.96% and the profit increased by 2.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 10.77% compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 3.23% YoY. Similarly, the operating income was up by 0.91% q-o-q and increased by 3.18% y-o-y.
The company reported an EPS of ₹3.99 for Q4, reflecting a 0.22% increase YoY. RAJRATAN GLO's stock performance in the last week showed a return of 2.21%, while it had negative returns of -13.98% in the last 6 months and -15.36% YTD.
At present, RAJRATAN GLO has a market capitalization of ₹3353.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹882 and ₹578.5 respectively. Analysts covering the company have provided ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Hold the stock and 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Buy.
RAJRATAN GLO Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|239.57
|232.69
|+2.96%
|219.43
|+9.18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.95
|10.03
|-10.77%
|8.67
|+3.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.55
|4.64
|-1.94%
|4.86
|-6.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|209.71
|203.1
|+3.25%
|190.49
|+10.09%
|Operating Income
|29.86
|29.59
|+0.91%
|28.94
|+3.18%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.42
|24.48
|+7.92%
|25.8
|+2.4%
|Net Income
|20.24
|19.68
|+2.85%
|20.27
|-0.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.99
|3.88
|+2.84%
|3.98
|+0.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹20.24Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹239.57Cr
