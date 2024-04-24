Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.15% YOY

RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.15% YOY

Livemint

RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.18% YoY & profit decreased by 0.15% YoY

RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live

RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : RAJRATAN GLO, a leading company, announced its Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The company reported a 9.18% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, reaching a total of XXXX.

However, the profit for Q4 saw a slight decline of 0.15% YoY, standing at XXXX. On a quarterly basis, the revenue grew by 2.96% and the profit increased by 2.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 10.77% compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 3.23% YoY. Similarly, the operating income was up by 0.91% q-o-q and increased by 3.18% y-o-y.

The company reported an EPS of 3.99 for Q4, reflecting a 0.22% increase YoY. RAJRATAN GLO's stock performance in the last week showed a return of 2.21%, while it had negative returns of -13.98% in the last 6 months and -15.36% YTD.

At present, RAJRATAN GLO has a market capitalization of 3353.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 882 and 578.5 respectively. Analysts covering the company have provided ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Hold the stock and 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Buy.

RAJRATAN GLO Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue239.57232.69+2.96%219.43+9.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.9510.03-10.77%8.67+3.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.554.64-1.94%4.86-6.38%
Total Operating Expense209.71203.1+3.25%190.49+10.09%
Operating Income29.8629.59+0.91%28.94+3.18%
Net Income Before Taxes26.4224.48+7.92%25.8+2.4%
Net Income20.2419.68+2.85%20.27-0.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.993.88+2.84%3.98+0.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹20.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹239.57Cr

