RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 0.15% YOY

RAJRATAN GLO Q4 Results Live : RAJRATAN GLO, a leading company, announced its Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The company reported a 9.18% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, reaching a total of ₹XXXX.

However, the profit for Q4 saw a slight decline of 0.15% YoY, standing at ₹XXXX. On a quarterly basis, the revenue grew by 2.96% and the profit increased by 2.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 10.77% compared to the previous quarter, but increased by 3.23% YoY. Similarly, the operating income was up by 0.91% q-o-q and increased by 3.18% y-o-y.

The company reported an EPS of ₹3.99 for Q4, reflecting a 0.22% increase YoY. RAJRATAN GLO's stock performance in the last week showed a return of 2.21%, while it had negative returns of -13.98% in the last 6 months and -15.36% YTD.

At present, RAJRATAN GLO has a market capitalization of ₹3353.68 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹882 and ₹578.5 respectively. Analysts covering the company have provided ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Hold the stock and 2 analysts rating it as a Strong Buy.

RAJRATAN GLO Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 239.57 232.69 +2.96% 219.43 +9.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.95 10.03 -10.77% 8.67 +3.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.55 4.64 -1.94% 4.86 -6.38% Total Operating Expense 209.71 203.1 +3.25% 190.49 +10.09% Operating Income 29.86 29.59 +0.91% 28.94 +3.18% Net Income Before Taxes 26.42 24.48 +7.92% 25.8 +2.4% Net Income 20.24 19.68 +2.85% 20.27 -0.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.99 3.88 +2.84% 3.98 +0.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹239.57Cr

