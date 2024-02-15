Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 30.96% YoY

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.66% & the loss increased by 30.96% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.8% and the loss increased by 261.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.84% q-o-q & increased by 39.41% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 210.05% q-o-q & decreased by 23.06% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-8.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.94% Y-o-Y.
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has delivered -27.77% return in the last 1 week, 51.18% return in the last 6 months, and 25.62% YTD return.
Currently, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹233.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹101.9 & ₹32.6 respectively.
Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|136.73
|212.98
|-35.8%
|139.04
|-1.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.26
|11.42
|+24.84%
|10.23
|+39.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.96
|5.94
|+0.29%
|6.14
|-3.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|160.71
|191.19
|-15.94%
|158.53
|+1.38%
|Operating Income
|-23.98
|21.79
|-210.05%
|-19.49
|-23.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-27.75
|17.18
|-261.59%
|-21.19
|-30.96%
|Net Income
|-27.75
|17.18
|-261.59%
|-21.19
|-30.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-8.38
|5.18
|-261.78%
|-6.4
|-30.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-27.75Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹136.73Cr
