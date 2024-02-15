Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 30.96% YoY

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.66% & the loss increased by 30.96% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.8% and the loss increased by 261.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.84% q-o-q & increased by 39.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 210.05% q-o-q & decreased by 23.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-8.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.94% Y-o-Y.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has delivered -27.77% return in the last 1 week, 51.18% return in the last 6 months, and 25.62% YTD return.

Currently, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has a market cap of ₹233.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹101.9 & ₹32.6 respectively.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 136.73 212.98 -35.8% 139.04 -1.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.26 11.42 +24.84% 10.23 +39.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.96 5.94 +0.29% 6.14 -3.03% Total Operating Expense 160.71 191.19 -15.94% 158.53 +1.38% Operating Income -23.98 21.79 -210.05% -19.49 -23.06% Net Income Before Taxes -27.75 17.18 -261.59% -21.19 -30.96% Net Income -27.75 17.18 -261.59% -21.19 -30.96% Diluted Normalized EPS -8.38 5.18 -261.78% -6.4 -30.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-27.75Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹136.73Cr

