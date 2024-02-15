Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 30.96% YoY

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 30.96% YoY

Livemint

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.66% YoY & loss increased by 30.96% YoY

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.66% & the loss increased by 30.96% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.8% and the loss increased by 261.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 24.84% q-o-q & increased by 39.41% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 210.05% q-o-q & decreased by 23.06% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -8.38 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 30.94% Y-o-Y.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has delivered -27.77% return in the last 1 week, 51.18% return in the last 6 months, and 25.62% YTD return.

Currently, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals has a market cap of 233.94 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 101.9 & 32.6 respectively.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue136.73212.98-35.8%139.04-1.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.2611.42+24.84%10.23+39.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.965.94+0.29%6.14-3.03%
Total Operating Expense160.71191.19-15.94%158.53+1.38%
Operating Income-23.9821.79-210.05%-19.49-23.06%
Net Income Before Taxes-27.7517.18-261.59%-21.19-30.96%
Net Income-27.7517.18-261.59%-21.19-30.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS-8.385.18-261.78%-6.4-30.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-27.75Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹136.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.