Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stock Metro Brands records impressive 12% YOY growth, final dividend record date announced1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Financial data for two quarters ending in June 2023 and March 2023 shows revenue of Rs. 582.52 crores, profit before tax of Rs. 128.21 crores, and profit after tax of Rs. 93.50 crores. Final dividend to be paid by September 1, 2023.
Metro Brands Limited, one of India's top footwear specialty retailers, released today the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×