For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the revenue from operations was Rs. 582.52 crores, and other income was Rs. 14.37 crores, resulting in a total income of Rs. 596.89 crores. The profit before tax for the period was Rs. 128.21 crores. The profit after tax (PAT) for the period was Rs. 93.50 crores.

The company has set Friday, September 1, 2023 as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023. The Final Dividend, if declared, will be paid within a statutory period of 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Commenting on the performance of the company, Mr. Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Limited, said, "I am pleased with our results as we finally entered a normalized quarter for the retail business. We experienced remarkable growth, surpassing pre-pandemic performance by 82%. Embracing the digital landscape allowed us to expand our reach and explore new markets with new brick and mortar stores and e-commerce channels. We remain confident in our strategic positioning of focusing on the premium consumer to drive growth."