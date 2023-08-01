Commenting on the performance of the company, Mr. Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands Limited, said, "I am pleased with our results as we finally entered a normalized quarter for the retail business. We experienced remarkable growth, surpassing pre-pandemic performance by 82%. Embracing the digital landscape allowed us to expand our reach and explore new markets with new brick and mortar stores and e-commerce channels. We remain confident in our strategic positioning of focusing on the premium consumer to drive growth."