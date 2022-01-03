Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Federal Bank shares Q3 update, deposits grow 9%

Federal Bank shares Q3 update, deposits grow 9%

Federal Bank
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Federal Bank shares were trading over 2% higher at 84 apiece on the BSE in Monday's afternoon deals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shared its business update for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal, Federal Bank on Monday said that its total deposits grew 9% year-on-year (YoY) at 1,75,432 crore (provisional) as of December 31, 2021. Shares of Federal Bank were trading over 2% higher at 84 apiece on the BSE in Monday's afternoon deals.

Shared its business update for the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal, Federal Bank on Monday said that its total deposits grew 9% year-on-year (YoY) at 1,75,432 crore (provisional) as of December 31, 2021. Shares of Federal Bank were trading over 2% higher at 84 apiece on the BSE in Monday's afternoon deals.

Federal Bank's low-cost deposits, current account and saving deposits (CASA), were up by 15% to 64,343 crore as compared to 55,740 crore from the year-ago quarter. Whereas its CASA ratio stood at 36.68% during the quarter from 34.48% in the same quarter last year and 36.16% in the previous quarter.

Federal Bank's low-cost deposits, current account and saving deposits (CASA), were up by 15% to 64,343 crore as compared to 55,740 crore from the year-ago quarter. Whereas its CASA ratio stood at 36.68% during the quarter from 34.48% in the same quarter last year and 36.16% in the previous quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Its provisional gross advances were up 12% on a yearly basis as of December end at 1,43,633 crore. Meanwhile, its liquidity coverage ratio stood at 153.66% for the quarter under review from 248.86% YoY.

The banking stock is up 20% in a year's period. One of India’s largest old generation private sector banks, private sector lender Federal Bank reported a 50% jump in its standalone profit after tax at 460 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, from 307 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

Its Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) stood 3.24 per cent as against 2.84 per cent during the second quarter whereas net NPAs was at 1.12 per cent compared to 0.99 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!