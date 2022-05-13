OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Nazara Tech approves bonus issue of shares
Listen to this article

Nazara Technologies' board has recommended bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. For every equity share held by investors, he or she will get one additional share.

The bonus issue is subject to approval by the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, Nazara Tech shares closed 14.19% higher at 1,253.95 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout