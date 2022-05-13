Nazara Technologies' board has recommended bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. For every equity share held by investors, he or she will get one additional share.

The bonus issue is subject to approval by the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

On Friday, Nazara Tech shares closed 14.19% higher at ₹1,253.95 apiece on NSE.