Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Nazara Tech approves bonus issue of shares

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Nazara Tech approves bonus issue of shares1 min read . 07:58 PM IST
- The bonus issue is subject to approval by the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nazara Technologies' board has recommended bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. For every equity share held by investors, he or she will get one additional share.
Nazara Technologies' board has recommended bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company said in a regulatory filing Friday. For every equity share held by investors, he or she will get one additional share.
The bonus issue is subject to approval by the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.
The bonus issue is subject to approval by the shareholders and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.
On Friday, Nazara Tech shares closed 14.19% higher at ₹1,253.95 apiece on NSE.