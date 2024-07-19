Rallis India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.81% YOY

Rallis India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.13% YoY & profit decreased by 23.81% YoY

Rallis India Q1 Results Live : Rallis India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.13% & the profit decreased by 23.81% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 79.59% and the profit increased by 328.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 1.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 340.74% q-o-q & decreased by 23.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q1 which decreased by 24.54% Y-o-Y.

Rallis India has delivered 3.99% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in last 6 months and 36.28% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Rallis India has a market cap of ₹6621.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹357.7 & ₹205.1 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rallis India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 783 436 +79.59% 782 +0.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 67 66 +1.52% 66 +1.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 31 33 -6.06% 25 +24% Total Operating Expense 718 463 +55.08% 697 +3.01% Operating Income 65 -27 +340.74% 85 -23.53% Net Income Before Taxes 65 -29 +324.14% 85 -23.53% Net Income 48 -21 +328.57% 63 -23.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 -1.07 +329.91% 3.26 -24.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹783Cr

