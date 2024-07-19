Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rallis India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.81% YOY

Rallis India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.81% YOY

Livemint

Rallis India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.13% YoY & profit decreased by 23.81% YoY

Rallis India Q1 Results Live

Rallis India Q1 Results Live : Rallis India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.13% & the profit decreased by 23.81% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 79.59% and the profit increased by 328.57%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 1.52% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 340.74% q-o-q & decreased by 23.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.46 for Q1 which decreased by 24.54% Y-o-Y.

Rallis India has delivered 3.99% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in last 6 months and 36.28% YTD return.

Currently the Rallis India has a market cap of 6621.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 357.7 & 205.1 respectively.

As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Rallis India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue783436+79.59%782+0.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6766+1.52%66+1.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization3133-6.06%25+24%
Total Operating Expense718463+55.08%697+3.01%
Operating Income65-27+340.74%85-23.53%
Net Income Before Taxes65-29+324.14%85-23.53%
Net Income48-21+328.57%63-23.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.46-1.07+329.91%3.26-24.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹783Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

