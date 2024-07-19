Rallis India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 23.81% YOY

Rallis India Q1 Results Live : Rallis India declared their Q1 results on 18 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 0.13% & the profit decreased by 23.81% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 79.59% and the profit increased by 328.57%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.52% q-o-q & increased by 1.52% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 340.74% q-o-q & decreased by 23.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q1 which decreased by 24.54% Y-o-Y.
Rallis India has delivered 3.99% return in the last 1 week, 34.69% return in last 6 months and 36.28% YTD return.
Currently the Rallis India has a market cap of ₹6621.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹357.7 & ₹205.1 respectively.
As of 19 Jul, 2024 out of 13 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Rallis India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|783
|436
|+79.59%
|782
|+0.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|67
|66
|+1.52%
|66
|+1.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31
|33
|-6.06%
|25
|+24%
|Total Operating Expense
|718
|463
|+55.08%
|697
|+3.01%
|Operating Income
|65
|-27
|+340.74%
|85
|-23.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65
|-29
|+324.14%
|85
|-23.53%
|Net Income
|48
|-21
|+328.57%
|63
|-23.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|-1.07
|+329.91%
|3.26
|-24.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹783Cr
