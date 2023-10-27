Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rallis India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.41% YOY

Rallis India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.41% YOY

Livemint

Rallis India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 12.53% YoY & profit increased by 15.41% YoY

Rallis India Q2 FY24 Results

Rallis India, a leading company in the agricultural sector, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The company's topline has witnessed a decrease of 12.53% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit has shown a significant increase of 15.41% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rallis India's revenue has grown by 6.39% and the profit has increased by 30.16%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Rallis India have declined by 3.03% q-o-q and decreased by 0.78% Y-o-Y. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign for the company's cost management.

The operating income of Rallis India has shown a significant increase of 25.88% q-o-q and 11.95% Y-o-Y. This indicates improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is 4.19, which has increased by 14.84% YoY. This indicates a growth in the company's profitability on a per share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Rallis India has delivered a negative return of -5.9% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown a positive return of 8.08% in the last 6 months. The year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -14.77%.

Currently, Rallis India has a market cap of 4016.76 Cr and its 52-week high/low prices are 270.9 and 186.55 respectively. These figures provide an overview of the company's market valuation and its price range over the past year.

According to the analyst ratings, out of 14 analysts covering Rallis India, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a mixed sentiment among the analysts towards the company's performance.

As of 27 Oct, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Rallis India was to Sell. This suggests that the majority of analysts are not optimistic about the future prospects of the company.

Rallis India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue832782+6.39%951.18-12.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6466-3.03%64.5-0.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization2625+4%22.03+18.02%
Total Operating Expense725697+4.02%855.6-15.26%
Operating Income10785+25.88%95.58+11.95%
Net Income Before Taxes11085+29.41%95.41+15.29%
Net Income8263+30.16%71.05+15.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.193.26+28.58%3.65+14.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹82Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹832Cr

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:54 AM IST
