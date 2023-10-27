Rallis India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 15.41% YOY

Rallis India, a leading company in the agricultural sector, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The company's topline has witnessed a decrease of 12.53% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit has shown a significant increase of 15.41% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rallis India's revenue has grown by 6.39% and the profit has increased by 30.16%. This indicates a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Rallis India have declined by 3.03% q-o-q and decreased by 0.78% Y-o-Y. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign for the company's cost management.

The operating income of Rallis India has shown a significant increase of 25.88% q-o-q and 11.95% Y-o-Y. This indicates improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹4.19, which has increased by 14.84% YoY. This indicates a growth in the company's profitability on a per share basis.

In terms of stock performance, Rallis India has delivered a negative return of -5.9% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown a positive return of 8.08% in the last 6 months. The year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -14.77%.

Currently, Rallis India has a market cap of ₹4016.76 Cr and its 52-week high/low prices are ₹270.9 and ₹186.55 respectively. These figures provide an overview of the company's market valuation and its price range over the past year.

According to the analyst ratings, out of 14 analysts covering Rallis India, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. This indicates a mixed sentiment among the analysts towards the company's performance.

As of 27 Oct, 2023, the consensus recommendation for Rallis India was to Sell. This suggests that the majority of analysts are not optimistic about the future prospects of the company.

Rallis India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 832 782 +6.39% 951.18 -12.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64 66 -3.03% 64.5 -0.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 26 25 +4% 22.03 +18.02% Total Operating Expense 725 697 +4.02% 855.6 -15.26% Operating Income 107 85 +25.88% 95.58 +11.95% Net Income Before Taxes 110 85 +29.41% 95.41 +15.29% Net Income 82 63 +30.16% 71.05 +15.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.19 3.26 +28.58% 3.65 +14.84%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹832Cr

