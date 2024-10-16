Rallis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Rallis India Q2 Results Live : Rallis India declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance with revenue increasing by 11.54% year-over-year and profit rising by 19.51%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 18.52%, while profit surged by 104.17%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise, up by 2.99% quarter-over-quarter and 7.81% year-over-year. Despite this increase in expenses, Rallis India reported a significant jump in operating income, which was up 109.23% from the last quarter and increased by 27.1% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 5.04, reflecting a 20.24% increase compared to the same period last year. This strong performance has contributed to a positive sentiment around Rallis India, which has delivered a 3.23% return in the last week, 16.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 29.08% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rallis India boasts a market capitalization of 6271.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 373.2 and a low of 205.1. However, despite the positive financial results, market analysts remain cautious. Out of 13 analysts covering the company, 7 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 2 as Hold, and 2 as Buy.

As of October 16, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Rallis India was to Sell, indicating a divergence between the company's solid quarterly performance and the views of market analysts.

Rallis India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue928783+18.52%832+11.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6967+2.99%64+7.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization3031-3.23%26+15.38%
Total Operating Expense792718+10.31%725+9.24%
Operating Income13665+109.23%107+27.1%
Net Income Before Taxes14365+120%110+30%
Net Income9848+104.17%82+19.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.042.46+104.88%4.19+20.24%
