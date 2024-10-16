Rallis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

Rallis India Q2 Results Live : Rallis India declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance with revenue increasing by 11.54% year-over-year and profit rising by 19.51%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 18.52%, while profit surged by 104.17%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise, up by 2.99% quarter-over-quarter and 7.81% year-over-year. Despite this increase in expenses, Rallis India reported a significant jump in operating income, which was up 109.23% from the last quarter and increased by 27.1% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.04, reflecting a 20.24% increase compared to the same period last year. This strong performance has contributed to a positive sentiment around Rallis India, which has delivered a 3.23% return in the last week, 16.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 29.08% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rallis India boasts a market capitalization of ₹6271.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹373.2 and a low of ₹205.1. However, despite the positive financial results, market analysts remain cautious. Out of 13 analysts covering the company, 7 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 2 as Hold, and 2 as Buy.

As of October 16, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Rallis India was to Sell, indicating a divergence between the company's solid quarterly performance and the views of market analysts.

Rallis India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 928 783 +18.52% 832 +11.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 69 67 +2.99% 64 +7.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 30 31 -3.23% 26 +15.38% Total Operating Expense 792 718 +10.31% 725 +9.24% Operating Income 136 65 +109.23% 107 +27.1% Net Income Before Taxes 143 65 +120% 110 +30% Net Income 98 48 +104.17% 82 +19.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.04 2.46 +104.88% 4.19 +20.24%