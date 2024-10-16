Rallis India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.51% YOY

Rallis India Q2 Results Live : Rallis India declared its Q2 results on October 15, 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance with revenue increasing by 11.54% year-over-year and profit rising by 19.51%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 18.52%, while profit surged by 104.17%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise, up by 2.99% quarter-over-quarter and 7.81% year-over-year. Despite this increase in expenses, Rallis India reported a significant jump in operating income, which was up 109.23% from the last quarter and increased by 27.1% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹5.04, reflecting a 20.24% increase compared to the same period last year. This strong performance has contributed to a positive sentiment around Rallis India, which has delivered a 3.23% return in the last week, 16.68% return over the past six months, and an impressive 29.08% year-to-date return.
Currently, Rallis India boasts a market capitalization of ₹6271.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹373.2 and a low of ₹205.1. However, despite the positive financial results, market analysts remain cautious. Out of 13 analysts covering the company, 7 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 2 as Hold, and 2 as Buy.
As of October 16, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Rallis India was to Sell, indicating a divergence between the company's solid quarterly performance and the views of market analysts.
Rallis India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|928
|783
|+18.52%
|832
|+11.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|69
|67
|+2.99%
|64
|+7.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30
|31
|-3.23%
|26
|+15.38%
|Total Operating Expense
|792
|718
|+10.31%
|725
|+9.24%
|Operating Income
|136
|65
|+109.23%
|107
|+27.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|143
|65
|+120%
|110
|+30%
|Net Income
|98
|48
|+104.17%
|82
|+19.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.04
|2.46
|+104.88%
|4.19
|+20.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹98Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹928Cr
