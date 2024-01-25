Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rallis India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.43% YOY

Rallis India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.43% YOY

Livemint

Rallis India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.14% YoY & profit increased by 6.43% YoY

Rallis India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rallis India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.14% & the profit increased by 6.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 28.12% and the profit decreased by 70.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.12% q-o-q & increased by 2.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.76% Y-o-Y.

Rallis India has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 18.01% return in last 6 months and 1.36% YTD return.

Currently the Rallis India has a market cap of 4924.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 271.9 & 186.55 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

Rallis India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue598832-28.12%630.39-5.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6664+3.12%64.53+2.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization3026+15.38%22.03+36.18%
Total Operating Expense566725-21.93%599.11-5.53%
Operating Income32107-70.09%31.28+2.3%
Net Income Before Taxes30110-72.73%29.97+0.1%
Net Income2482-70.73%22.55+6.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.254.19-70.18%1.16+7.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹598Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.