Rallis India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.43% YOY

Rallis India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.14% & the profit increased by 6.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 28.12% and the profit decreased by 70.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.12% q-o-q & increased by 2.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 70.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.76% Y-o-Y.

Rallis India has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 18.01% return in last 6 months and 1.36% YTD return.

Currently the Rallis India has a market cap of ₹4924.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹271.9 & ₹186.55 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

Rallis India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 598 832 -28.12% 630.39 -5.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66 64 +3.12% 64.53 +2.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 30 26 +15.38% 22.03 +36.18% Total Operating Expense 566 725 -21.93% 599.11 -5.53% Operating Income 32 107 -70.09% 31.28 +2.3% Net Income Before Taxes 30 110 -72.73% 29.97 +0.1% Net Income 24 82 -70.73% 22.55 +6.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.25 4.19 -70.18% 1.16 +7.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹598Cr

