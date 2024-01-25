Rallis India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 6.43% YOY

Rallis India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.14% & the profit increased by 6.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 28.12% and the profit decreased by 70.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.12% q-o-q & increased by 2.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 70.09% q-o-q & increased by 2.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.25 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 7.76% Y-o-Y.
Rallis India has delivered -2.82% return in the last 1 week, 18.01% return in last 6 months and 1.36% YTD return.
Currently the Rallis India has a market cap of ₹4924.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹271.9 & ₹186.55 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.
Rallis India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|598
|832
|-28.12%
|630.39
|-5.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66
|64
|+3.12%
|64.53
|+2.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30
|26
|+15.38%
|22.03
|+36.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|566
|725
|-21.93%
|599.11
|-5.53%
|Operating Income
|32
|107
|-70.09%
|31.28
|+2.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30
|110
|-72.73%
|29.97
|+0.1%
|Net Income
|24
|82
|-70.73%
|22.55
|+6.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.25
|4.19
|-70.18%
|1.16
|+7.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹598Cr
