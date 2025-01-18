Rallis India Q3 Results 2025:Rallis India declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 12.71% year-over-year (YoY), while profit plunged by 54.17%, amounting to ₹11 crore with total revenue at ₹522 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Rallis India's revenue faced a stark decline of 43.75%, and profit plummeted by 88.78%. Additionally, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.9% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.58% YoY.
Operating income also took a hit, down by 88.97% q-o-q and decreasing by 53.12% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹0.56 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 55.2% YoY.
Rallis India has seen a return of -2.74% over the past week, -15.12% over the last six months, and -2.36% Year-To-Date (YTD).
As of 18 Jan, 2025, Rallis India holds a market capitalization of ₹5620.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹378.7 and a low of ₹236.5. Among the 13 analysts covering the company, 7 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have recommended a Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, indicating a cautious outlook for the company in the near future.
Rallis India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|522
|928
|-43.75%
|598
|-12.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|71
|69
|+2.9%
|66
|+7.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|29
|30
|-3.33%
|30
|-3.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|507
|792
|-35.98%
|566
|-10.42%
|Operating Income
|15
|136
|-88.97%
|32
|-53.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19
|143
|-86.71%
|30
|-36.67%
|Net Income
|11
|98
|-88.78%
|24
|-54.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.56
|5.04
|-88.89%
|1.25
|-55.2%
