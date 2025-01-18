Rallis India Q3 Results 2025:Rallis India declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 12.71% year-over-year (YoY), while profit plunged by 54.17%, amounting to ₹11 crore with total revenue at ₹522 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rallis India's revenue faced a stark decline of 43.75%, and profit plummeted by 88.78%. Additionally, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.9% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.58% YoY.

Rallis India Q3 Results

Operating income also took a hit, down by 88.97% q-o-q and decreasing by 53.12% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹0.56 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 55.2% YoY.

Rallis India has seen a return of -2.74% over the past week, -15.12% over the last six months, and -2.36% Year-To-Date (YTD).

As of 18 Jan, 2025, Rallis India holds a market capitalization of ₹5620.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹378.7 and a low of ₹236.5. Among the 13 analysts covering the company, 7 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have recommended a Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, indicating a cautious outlook for the company in the near future.

Rallis India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 522 928 -43.75% 598 -12.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 71 69 +2.9% 66 +7.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 29 30 -3.33% 30 -3.33% Total Operating Expense 507 792 -35.98% 566 -10.42% Operating Income 15 136 -88.97% 32 -53.12% Net Income Before Taxes 19 143 -86.71% 30 -36.67% Net Income 11 98 -88.78% 24 -54.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.56 5.04 -88.89% 1.25 -55.2%