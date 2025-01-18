Rallis India Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 54.17% YoY

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Rallis India Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Rallis India Q3 Results 2025:Rallis India declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, revealing a challenging quarter for the company. The topline saw a significant decrease of 12.71% year-over-year (YoY), while profit plunged by 54.17%, amounting to 11 crore with total revenue at 522 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rallis India's revenue faced a stark decline of 43.75%, and profit plummeted by 88.78%. Additionally, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.9% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 7.58% YoY.

Operating income also took a hit, down by 88.97% q-o-q and decreasing by 53.12% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 0.56 for Q3, reflecting a decrease of 55.2% YoY.

Rallis India has seen a return of -2.74% over the past week, -15.12% over the last six months, and -2.36% Year-To-Date (YTD).

As of 18 Jan, 2025, Rallis India holds a market capitalization of 5620.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 378.7 and a low of 236.5. Among the 13 analysts covering the company, 7 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have rated it as Sell, 2 have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have recommended a Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, indicating a cautious outlook for the company in the near future.

Rallis India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue522928-43.75%598-12.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7169+2.9%66+7.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization2930-3.33%30-3.33%
Total Operating Expense507792-35.98%566-10.42%
Operating Income15136-88.97%32-53.12%
Net Income Before Taxes19143-86.71%30-36.67%
Net Income1198-88.78%24-54.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.565.04-88.89%1.25-55.2%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
