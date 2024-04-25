Rallis India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 69.62% YOY

Rallis India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 16.57% YoY & loss decreased by 69.62% YoY

Rallis India Q4 Results Live : Rallis India declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.57% & the loss decreased by 69.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 27.09% and the loss increased by 187.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 8.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 184.38% q-o-q & increased by 69.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.07 for Q4 which increased by 69.93% Y-o-Y.

Rallis India has delivered -0.75% return in the last 1 week, 30.05% return in the last 6 months and 8.43% YTD return.

Currently, Rallis India has a market cap of ₹5268.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹294.4 & ₹186.55 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

Rallis India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 436 598 -27.09% 522.62 -16.57% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66 66 -0% 60.74 +8.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 33 30 +10% 22.63 +45.83% Total Operating Expense 463 566 -18.2% 610.49 -24.16% Operating Income -27 32 -184.38% -87.87 +69.27% Net Income Before Taxes -29 30 -196.67% -88.27 +67.15% Net Income -21 24 -187.5% -69.13 +69.62% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.07 1.25 -185.6% -3.56 +69.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-21Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹436Cr

