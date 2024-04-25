Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rallis India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 69.62% YOY

Rallis India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 69.62% YOY

Livemint

Rallis India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 16.57% YoY & loss decreased by 69.62% YoY

Rallis India Q4 Results Live

Rallis India Q4 Results Live : Rallis India declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.57% & the loss decreased by 69.62% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 27.09% and the loss increased by 187.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 8.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 184.38% q-o-q & increased by 69.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.07 for Q4 which increased by 69.93% Y-o-Y.

Rallis India has delivered -0.75% return in the last 1 week, 30.05% return in the last 6 months and 8.43% YTD return.

Currently, Rallis India has a market cap of 5268.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 294.4 & 186.55 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.

Rallis India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue436598-27.09%522.62-16.57%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6666-0%60.74+8.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization3330+10%22.63+45.83%
Total Operating Expense463566-18.2%610.49-24.16%
Operating Income-2732-184.38%-87.87+69.27%
Net Income Before Taxes-2930-196.67%-88.27+67.15%
Net Income-2124-187.5%-69.13+69.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.071.25-185.6%-3.56+69.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-21Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹436Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.