Rallis India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 69.62% YOY

Rallis India Q4 Results Live : Rallis India declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 16.57% & the loss decreased by 69.62% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 27.09% and the loss increased by 187.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & increased by 8.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 184.38% q-o-q & increased by 69.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.07 for Q4 which increased by 69.93% Y-o-Y.
Rallis India has delivered -0.75% return in the last 1 week, 30.05% return in the last 6 months and 8.43% YTD return.
Currently, Rallis India has a market cap of ₹5268.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹294.4 & ₹186.55 respectively.
As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 14 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Apr, 2024 was to Sell.
Rallis India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|436
|598
|-27.09%
|522.62
|-16.57%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66
|66
|-0%
|60.74
|+8.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33
|30
|+10%
|22.63
|+45.83%
|Total Operating Expense
|463
|566
|-18.2%
|610.49
|-24.16%
|Operating Income
|-27
|32
|-184.38%
|-87.87
|+69.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-29
|30
|-196.67%
|-88.27
|+67.15%
|Net Income
|-21
|24
|-187.5%
|-69.13
|+69.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.07
|1.25
|-185.6%
|-3.56
|+69.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-21Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹436Cr
