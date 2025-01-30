Ram Ratna Wires Q3 Results 2025:Ram Ratna Wires declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showing a significant growth in profit and revenue. The topline increased by 27.24% year-over-year, with profit rising by 42.58% year-over-year, amounting to ₹16.44 crore and revenue reaching ₹888.67 crore.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline in revenue by 5.44% and a decrease in profit by 2.32%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining the momentum from the previous quarter.
The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.45% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.66% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs that could impact future profitability.
Despite these challenges, the operating income was up by 9.72% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.42% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to improve operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.73, marking an increase of 42.37% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.
Ram Ratna Wires has seen a -1.16% return in the last week, while the stock has delivered a robust 25.93% return over the past six months, although it has recorded a -6.2% return year-to-date.
As of now, Ram Ratna Wires has a market capitalization of ₹2349.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹757.8 and a low of ₹245.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.
Ram Ratna Wires Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|888.67
|939.8
|-5.44%
|698.4
|+27.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.23
|16.34
|+5.45%
|14.28
|+20.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.31
|5.4
|-1.67%
|4.96
|+7.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|855.03
|909.14
|-5.95%
|677.42
|+26.22%
|Operating Income
|33.64
|30.66
|+9.72%
|20.97
|+60.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.35
|21.6
|+8.1%
|15.61
|+49.58%
|Net Income
|16.44
|16.83
|-2.32%
|11.53
|+42.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.73
|3.82
|-2.36%
|2.62
|+42.37%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.