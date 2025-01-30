Ram Ratna Wires Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 42.58% YOY, profit at ₹16.44 crore and revenue at ₹888.67 crore

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Ram Ratna Wires Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Ram Ratna Wires Q3 Results 2025:Ram Ratna Wires declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showing a significant growth in profit and revenue. The topline increased by 27.24% year-over-year, with profit rising by 42.58% year-over-year, amounting to 16.44 crore and revenue reaching 888.67 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline in revenue by 5.44% and a decrease in profit by 2.32%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining the momentum from the previous quarter.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.45% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.66% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Despite these challenges, the operating income was up by 9.72% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.42% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to improve operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 3.73, marking an increase of 42.37% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Ram Ratna Wires has seen a -1.16% return in the last week, while the stock has delivered a robust 25.93% return over the past six months, although it has recorded a -6.2% return year-to-date.

As of now, Ram Ratna Wires has a market capitalization of 2349.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 757.8 and a low of 245.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Ram Ratna Wires Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue888.67939.8-5.44%698.4+27.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.2316.34+5.45%14.28+20.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.315.4-1.67%4.96+7.06%
Total Operating Expense855.03909.14-5.95%677.42+26.22%
Operating Income33.6430.66+9.72%20.97+60.42%
Net Income Before Taxes23.3521.6+8.1%15.61+49.58%
Net Income16.4416.83-2.32%11.53+42.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.733.82-2.36%2.62+42.37%
FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹16.44Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹888.67Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
