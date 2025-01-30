Ram Ratna Wires Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 42.58% YOY, profit at ₹16.44 crore and revenue at ₹888.67 crore

Ram Ratna Wires Q3 Results 2025:Ram Ratna Wires declared their Q3 results on 29 Jan, 2025, showing a significant growth in profit and revenue. The topline increased by 27.24% year-over-year, with profit rising by 42.58% year-over-year, amounting to ₹16.44 crore and revenue reaching ₹888.67 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company reported a decline in revenue by 5.44% and a decrease in profit by 2.32%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining the momentum from the previous quarter.

The selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 5.45% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.66% year-over-year, reflecting higher operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Despite these challenges, the operating income was up by 9.72% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 60.42% year-over-year, showcasing the company's ability to improve operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹3.73, marking an increase of 42.37% year-over-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Ram Ratna Wires has seen a -1.16% return in the last week, while the stock has delivered a robust 25.93% return over the past six months, although it has recorded a -6.2% return year-to-date.

As of now, Ram Ratna Wires has a market capitalization of ₹2349.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹757.8 and a low of ₹245.7, indicating significant volatility in its stock price over the past year.

Ram Ratna Wires Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 888.67 939.8 -5.44% 698.4 +27.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.23 16.34 +5.45% 14.28 +20.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.31 5.4 -1.67% 4.96 +7.06% Total Operating Expense 855.03 909.14 -5.95% 677.42 +26.22% Operating Income 33.64 30.66 +9.72% 20.97 +60.42% Net Income Before Taxes 23.35 21.6 +8.1% 15.61 +49.58% Net Income 16.44 16.83 -2.32% 11.53 +42.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.73 3.82 -2.36% 2.62 +42.37%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.