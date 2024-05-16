Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.85% YOY

Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : Ram Ratna Wires announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showing a strong performance. The company's revenue increased by 10.9% year-over-year, indicating solid growth in their top line.
The profit also saw a significant rise, growing by 16.85% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth in profitability reflects the company's efficient cost management and operational performance.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ram Ratna Wires witnessed a 15.03% increase in revenue and a substantial 52.66% growth in profit, showcasing a strong sequential performance.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 3.86% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.71% year-on-year, indicating potential areas for cost optimization in the future.
Furthermore, the operating income showed a notable increase of 50.56% quarter-on-quarter and a solid 14.04% growth year-on-year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4, marking a 3.53% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's shareholders.
Investors have also benefited from Ram Ratna Wires' strong stock performance, with a 5.11% return in the last week, 44.16% return in the last 6 months, and a 29.98% year-to-date return.
Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹1693.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹411.45 and ₹191.45 respectively, showcasing investor confidence in the company's growth potential.
Ram Ratna Wires Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|803.39
|698.4
|+15.03%
|724.41
|+10.9%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.83
|14.28
|+3.86%
|12.28
|+20.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.19
|4.96
|+4.69%
|4.41
|+17.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|771.81
|677.42
|+13.93%
|696.73
|+10.78%
|Operating Income
|31.58
|20.97
|+50.56%
|27.69
|+14.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.42
|15.61
|+49.99%
|21.98
|+6.55%
|Net Income
|17.6
|11.53
|+52.66%
|15.06
|+16.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4
|2.62
|+52.67%
|3.86
|+3.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹803.39Cr
