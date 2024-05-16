Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.85% YOY

Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.85% YOY

Livemint

Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.9% YoY & profit increased by 16.85% YoY

Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live

Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : Ram Ratna Wires announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showing a strong performance. The company's revenue increased by 10.9% year-over-year, indicating solid growth in their top line.

The profit also saw a significant rise, growing by 16.85% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth in profitability reflects the company's efficient cost management and operational performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ram Ratna Wires witnessed a 15.03% increase in revenue and a substantial 52.66% growth in profit, showcasing a strong sequential performance.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 3.86% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.71% year-on-year, indicating potential areas for cost optimization in the future.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a notable increase of 50.56% quarter-on-quarter and a solid 14.04% growth year-on-year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 4, marking a 3.53% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's shareholders.

Investors have also benefited from Ram Ratna Wires' strong stock performance, with a 5.11% return in the last week, 44.16% return in the last 6 months, and a 29.98% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 1693.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of 411.45 and 191.45 respectively, showcasing investor confidence in the company's growth potential.

Ram Ratna Wires Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue803.39698.4+15.03%724.41+10.9%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.8314.28+3.86%12.28+20.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.194.96+4.69%4.41+17.77%
Total Operating Expense771.81677.42+13.93%696.73+10.78%
Operating Income31.5820.97+50.56%27.69+14.04%
Net Income Before Taxes23.4215.61+49.99%21.98+6.55%
Net Income17.611.53+52.66%15.06+16.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS42.62+52.67%3.86+3.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹803.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.