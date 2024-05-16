Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 16.85% YOY

Ram Ratna Wires Q4 Results Live : Ram Ratna Wires announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, showing a strong performance. The company's revenue increased by 10.9% year-over-year, indicating solid growth in their top line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit also saw a significant rise, growing by 16.85% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth in profitability reflects the company's efficient cost management and operational performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ram Ratna Wires witnessed a 15.03% increase in revenue and a substantial 52.66% growth in profit, showcasing a strong sequential performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company rose by 3.86% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 20.71% year-on-year, indicating potential areas for cost optimization in the future.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a notable increase of 50.56% quarter-on-quarter and a solid 14.04% growth year-on-year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹4, marking a 3.53% increase year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for the company's shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors have also benefited from Ram Ratna Wires' strong stock performance, with a 5.11% return in the last week, 44.16% return in the last 6 months, and a 29.98% year-to-date return.

Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹1693.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹411.45 and ₹191.45 respectively, showcasing investor confidence in the company's growth potential.

Ram Ratna Wires Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 803.39 698.4 +15.03% 724.41 +10.9% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.83 14.28 +3.86% 12.28 +20.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.19 4.96 +4.69% 4.41 +17.77% Total Operating Expense 771.81 677.42 +13.93% 696.73 +10.78% Operating Income 31.58 20.97 +50.56% 27.69 +14.04% Net Income Before Taxes 23.42 15.61 +49.99% 21.98 +6.55% Net Income 17.6 11.53 +52.66% 15.06 +16.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 4 2.62 +52.67% 3.86 +3.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹803.39Cr

