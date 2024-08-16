Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1931.83% YoY

Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live : Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Rama Phosphates declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.84% compared to the same period last year, while the profit saw an astonishing rise of 1931.83% YoY. Despite this impressive year-on-year growth, the company experienced a revenue decline of 17.46% when compared to the previous quarter. Nevertheless, the profit surged by 391.86% from the last quarter.
The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 23.06% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, although these expenses increased by 15.88% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in cost management over different periods.
Rama Phosphates' operating income saw a significant rise of 364.88% quarter-on-quarter and a 15.13% increase year-on-year. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.84, marking an impressive increase of 1921.05% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS highlights the company's strong financial performance during the first quarter.
Despite these positive quarterly results, Rama Phosphates has delivered a -1.27% return in the past week, a -6.92% return over the last six months, and a -12.57% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the stock has faced some challenges in the market despite its strong financial performance.
Currently, Rama Phosphates has a market capitalization of ₹329.4 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹267.35 and a low of ₹144.55. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market valuation and stock performance over the past year.
Rama Phosphates Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|153.69
|186.21
|-17.46%
|129.33
|+18.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.19
|26.24
|-23.06%
|17.43
|+15.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.02
|1.74
|+15.87%
|2.49
|-18.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|149.6
|187.76
|-20.32%
|125.78
|+18.94%
|Operating Income
|4.09
|-1.55
|+364.88%
|3.55
|+15.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.61
|-4.9
|+132.79%
|0.49
|+225.07%
|Net Income
|6.79
|-2.33
|+391.86%
|0.33
|+1931.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.84
|-1.31
|+393.13%
|0.19
|+1921.05%
