Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1931.83% YoY

Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live : Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Rama Phosphates declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.84% compared to the same period last year, while the profit saw an astonishing rise of 1931.83% YoY. Despite this impressive year-on-year growth, the company experienced a revenue decline of 17.46% when compared to the previous quarter. Nevertheless, the profit surged by 391.86% from the last quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 23.06% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, although these expenses increased by 15.88% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in cost management over different periods.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Rama Phosphates' operating income saw a significant rise of 364.88% quarter-on-quarter and a 15.13% increase year-on-year. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹3.84, marking an impressive increase of 1921.05% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS highlights the company's strong financial performance during the first quarter.

Despite these positive quarterly results, Rama Phosphates has delivered a -1.27% return in the past week, a -6.92% return over the last six months, and a -12.57% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the stock has faced some challenges in the market despite its strong financial performance.

Currently, Rama Phosphates has a market capitalization of ₹329.4 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹267.35 and a low of ₹144.55. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market valuation and stock performance over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rama Phosphates Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 153.69 186.21 -17.46% 129.33 +18.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.19 26.24 -23.06% 17.43 +15.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.02 1.74 +15.87% 2.49 -18.95% Total Operating Expense 149.6 187.76 -20.32% 125.78 +18.94% Operating Income 4.09 -1.55 +364.88% 3.55 +15.13% Net Income Before Taxes 1.61 -4.9 +132.79% 0.49 +225.07% Net Income 6.79 -2.33 +391.86% 0.33 +1931.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.84 -1.31 +393.13% 0.19 +1921.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.79Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹153.69Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar