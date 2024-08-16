Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1931.83% YoY

Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1931.83% YoY

Livemint

Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.84% YoY & profit increased by 1931.83% YoY

Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live

Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live : Rama Phosphates Q1 Results Live: Rama Phosphates declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 18.84% compared to the same period last year, while the profit saw an astonishing rise of 1931.83% YoY. Despite this impressive year-on-year growth, the company experienced a revenue decline of 17.46% when compared to the previous quarter. Nevertheless, the profit surged by 391.86% from the last quarter.

The company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 23.06% on a quarter-on-quarter basis, although these expenses increased by 15.88% year-on-year. This indicates a mixed performance in cost management over different periods.

Rama Phosphates' operating income saw a significant rise of 364.88% quarter-on-quarter and a 15.13% increase year-on-year. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 3.84, marking an impressive increase of 1921.05% YoY. This substantial rise in EPS highlights the company's strong financial performance during the first quarter.

Despite these positive quarterly results, Rama Phosphates has delivered a -1.27% return in the past week, a -6.92% return over the last six months, and a -12.57% year-to-date return. These figures suggest that the stock has faced some challenges in the market despite its strong financial performance.

Currently, Rama Phosphates has a market capitalization of 329.4 Cr. The stock has seen a 52-week high of 267.35 and a low of 144.55. These figures provide a snapshot of the company's market valuation and stock performance over the past year.

Rama Phosphates Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue153.69186.21-17.46%129.33+18.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.1926.24-23.06%17.43+15.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.021.74+15.87%2.49-18.95%
Total Operating Expense149.6187.76-20.32%125.78+18.94%
Operating Income4.09-1.55+364.88%3.55+15.13%
Net Income Before Taxes1.61-4.9+132.79%0.49+225.07%
Net Income6.79-2.33+391.86%0.33+1931.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.84-1.31+393.13%0.19+1921.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.79Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹153.69Cr

