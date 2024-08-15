Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.77% YOY

Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live : Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 30.68% year-over-year (YoY), while profit also took a hit, declining by 14.77% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.25%, and the profit decreased by 10.79%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.82% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 10.88% YoY. This increase in expenses has further impacted the overall financial health of the company, contributing to the decline in profit margins.
Operating income for Rama Steel Tubes also faced a downturn, decreasing by 19.36% QoQ and showing a substantial drop of 34.23% YoY. Despite these challenges, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.04, marking an increase of 2.93% YoY.
Over the past week, Rama Steel Tubes has delivered a return of -3.16%. The company's stock performance has been lackluster over the last six months, with a return of -23.9%, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -10.58%. This indicates a continued struggle in maintaining investor confidence.
Currently, Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of ₹1667.69 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹16.83 and a 52-week low of ₹9.9, reflecting the volatility in its market performance over the past year.
Rama Steel Tubes Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|216.64
|268.27
|-19.25%
|312.52
|-30.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.12
|2.92
|+6.82%
|3.5
|-10.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.73
|1.45
|+19.53%
|1.42
|+22.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|206.95
|256.26
|-19.24%
|297.79
|-30.5%
|Operating Income
|9.68
|12.01
|-19.36%
|14.73
|-34.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.41
|9.68
|-23.47%
|9.57
|-22.6%
|Net Income
|6.36
|7.13
|-10.79%
|7.46
|-14.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|0.12
|-66.67%
|0.04
|+2.93%
