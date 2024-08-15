Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.77% YOY

Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live : Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 30.68% year-over-year (YoY), while profit also took a hit, declining by 14.77% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.25%, and the profit decreased by 10.79%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.82% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 10.88% YoY. This increase in expenses has further impacted the overall financial health of the company, contributing to the decline in profit margins.

Operating income for Rama Steel Tubes also faced a downturn, decreasing by 19.36% QoQ and showing a substantial drop of 34.23% YoY. Despite these challenges, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.04, marking an increase of 2.93% YoY.

Over the past week, Rama Steel Tubes has delivered a return of -3.16%. The company's stock performance has been lackluster over the last six months, with a return of -23.9%, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -10.58%. This indicates a continued struggle in maintaining investor confidence.

Currently, Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of ₹1667.69 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹16.83 and a 52-week low of ₹9.9, reflecting the volatility in its market performance over the past year.

Rama Steel Tubes Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 216.64 268.27 -19.25% 312.52 -30.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.12 2.92 +6.82% 3.5 -10.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.73 1.45 +19.53% 1.42 +22.08% Total Operating Expense 206.95 256.26 -19.24% 297.79 -30.5% Operating Income 9.68 12.01 -19.36% 14.73 -34.23% Net Income Before Taxes 7.41 9.68 -23.47% 9.57 -22.6% Net Income 6.36 7.13 -10.79% 7.46 -14.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 0.12 -66.67% 0.04 +2.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.36Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹216.64Cr

