Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.77% YOY

Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.77% YOY

Livemint

Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 30.68% YoY & profit decreased by 14.77% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live

Rama Steel Tubes Q1 Results Live : Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 30.68% year-over-year (YoY), while profit also took a hit, declining by 14.77% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 19.25%, and the profit decreased by 10.79%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 6.82% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 10.88% YoY. This increase in expenses has further impacted the overall financial health of the company, contributing to the decline in profit margins.

Operating income for Rama Steel Tubes also faced a downturn, decreasing by 19.36% QoQ and showing a substantial drop of 34.23% YoY. Despite these challenges, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.04, marking an increase of 2.93% YoY.

Over the past week, Rama Steel Tubes has delivered a return of -3.16%. The company's stock performance has been lackluster over the last six months, with a return of -23.9%, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -10.58%. This indicates a continued struggle in maintaining investor confidence.

Currently, Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of 1667.69 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 16.83 and a 52-week low of 9.9, reflecting the volatility in its market performance over the past year.

Rama Steel Tubes Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue216.64268.27-19.25%312.52-30.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.122.92+6.82%3.5-10.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.731.45+19.53%1.42+22.08%
Total Operating Expense206.95256.26-19.24%297.79-30.5%
Operating Income9.6812.01-19.36%14.73-34.23%
Net Income Before Taxes7.419.68-23.47%9.57-22.6%
Net Income6.367.13-10.79%7.46-14.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.040.12-66.67%0.04+2.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.36Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹216.64Cr

