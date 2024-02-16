Rama Steel Tubes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.86% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.08% & the profit increased by 22.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 49.13% and the profit decreased by 28.7%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.91% q-o-q & decreased by 20.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38% q-o-q & increased by 91.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.42% Y-o-Y.

Rama Steel Tubes has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, 11.32% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% YTD return.

Currently, Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of ₹2157.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹50.5 & ₹26.45 respectively.

Rama Steel Tubes Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 262.39 515.85 -49.13% 350.25 -25.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.92 6.78 -56.91% 3.68 -20.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.45 2.75 -47.23% 1.23 +17.91% Total Operating Expense 246.42 490.09 -49.72% 341.9 -27.93% Operating Income 15.97 25.76 -38% 8.34 +91.41% Net Income Before Taxes 10.29 17.58 -41.5% 9.75 +5.46% Net Income 9.17 12.86 -28.7% 7.46 +22.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.18 0.24 -25.81% 0.15 +18.42%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.17Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹262.39Cr

