Rama Steel Tubes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.86% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.86% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 25.08% YoY & Profit Increased by 22.86% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.08% & the profit increased by 22.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 49.13% and the profit decreased by 28.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.91% q-o-q & decreased by 20.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 38% q-o-q & increased by 91.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.42% Y-o-Y.

Rama Steel Tubes has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, 11.32% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% YTD return.

Currently, Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of 2157.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 50.5 & 26.45 respectively.

Rama Steel Tubes Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue262.39515.85-49.13%350.25-25.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.926.78-56.91%3.68-20.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.452.75-47.23%1.23+17.91%
Total Operating Expense246.42490.09-49.72%341.9-27.93%
Operating Income15.9725.76-38%8.34+91.41%
Net Income Before Taxes10.2917.58-41.5%9.75+5.46%
Net Income9.1712.86-28.7%7.46+22.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.180.24-25.81%0.15+18.42%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.17Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹262.39Cr

