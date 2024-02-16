Rama Steel Tubes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 22.86% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 25.08% & the profit increased by 22.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 49.13% and the profit decreased by 28.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 56.91% q-o-q & decreased by 20.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 38% q-o-q & increased by 91.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.18 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 18.42% Y-o-Y.
Rama Steel Tubes has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, 11.32% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% YTD return.
Currently, Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of ₹2157.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹50.5 & ₹26.45 respectively.
Rama Steel Tubes Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|262.39
|515.85
|-49.13%
|350.25
|-25.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.92
|6.78
|-56.91%
|3.68
|-20.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.45
|2.75
|-47.23%
|1.23
|+17.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|246.42
|490.09
|-49.72%
|341.9
|-27.93%
|Operating Income
|15.97
|25.76
|-38%
|8.34
|+91.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.29
|17.58
|-41.5%
|9.75
|+5.46%
|Net Income
|9.17
|12.86
|-28.7%
|7.46
|+22.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.18
|0.24
|-25.81%
|0.15
|+18.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.17Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹262.39Cr
