Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.91% YOY

Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.91% YOY

Livemint

Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 32.8% YoY & profit decreased by 27.91% YoY

Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live

Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.8% & the profit decreased by 27.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.24% and the profit decreased by 22.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.21% q-o-q & decreased by 6.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.8% q-o-q & decreased by 54.77% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.12 for Q4 which increased by 69.66% Y-o-Y.

Rama Steel Tubes has delivered -6.32% return in the last 1 week, -6.08% return in last 6 months and -1.25% YTD return.

Currently the Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of 1829.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of 16.83 & 10.68 respectively.

Rama Steel Tubes Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue268.27262.39+2.24%399.24-32.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.922.92-0.21%3.14-6.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.451.45-0.36%1.25+15.29%
Total Operating Expense256.26246.42+3.99%372.69-31.24%
Operating Income12.0115.97-24.8%26.55-54.77%
Net Income Before Taxes9.6810.29-5.89%14.44-32.98%
Net Income7.139.17-22.27%9.88-27.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.120.06+100%0.07+69.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.13Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹268.27Cr

