Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.91% YOY

Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.8% & the profit decreased by 27.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.24% and the profit decreased by 22.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.21% q-o-q & decreased by 6.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.8% q-o-q & decreased by 54.77% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 69.66% Y-o-Y.
Rama Steel Tubes has delivered -6.32% return in the last 1 week, -6.08% return in last 6 months and -1.25% YTD return.
Currently the Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of ₹1829.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹16.83 & ₹10.68 respectively.
Rama Steel Tubes Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|268.27
|262.39
|+2.24%
|399.24
|-32.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.92
|2.92
|-0.21%
|3.14
|-6.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.45
|1.45
|-0.36%
|1.25
|+15.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|256.26
|246.42
|+3.99%
|372.69
|-31.24%
|Operating Income
|12.01
|15.97
|-24.8%
|26.55
|-54.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.68
|10.29
|-5.89%
|14.44
|-32.98%
|Net Income
|7.13
|9.17
|-22.27%
|9.88
|-27.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|0.06
|+100%
|0.07
|+69.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.13Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹268.27Cr
