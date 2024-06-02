Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 27.91% YOY

Rama Steel Tubes Q4 Results Live : Rama Steel Tubes declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.8% & the profit decreased by 27.91% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.24% and the profit decreased by 22.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.21% q-o-q & decreased by 6.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.8% q-o-q & decreased by 54.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.12 for Q4 which increased by 69.66% Y-o-Y.

Rama Steel Tubes has delivered -6.32% return in the last 1 week, -6.08% return in last 6 months and -1.25% YTD return.

Currently the Rama Steel Tubes has a market cap of ₹1829.84 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹16.83 & ₹10.68 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rama Steel Tubes Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 268.27 262.39 +2.24% 399.24 -32.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.92 2.92 -0.21% 3.14 -6.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.45 1.45 -0.36% 1.25 +15.29% Total Operating Expense 256.26 246.42 +3.99% 372.69 -31.24% Operating Income 12.01 15.97 -24.8% 26.55 -54.77% Net Income Before Taxes 9.68 10.29 -5.89% 14.44 -32.98% Net Income 7.13 9.17 -22.27% 9.88 -27.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 0.06 +100% 0.07 +69.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.13Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹268.27Cr

