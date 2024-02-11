Ramco Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 3040.48% YoY

Ramco Industries, a leading company in the construction materials industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The company experienced significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 9.95% and the profit rose by an impressive 3040.48% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ramco Industries saw a revenue growth of 5.64% and a profit increase of 735.66%. These numbers indicate a positive trend for the company's financial performance.

Looking at the company's expenses, the Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.78% q-o-q but increased by 5.8% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company has been able to effectively manage its expenses while still experiencing growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also showed positive growth, with a 20.57% increase q-o-q and a significant 1503.31% increase Y-o-Y. This suggests that Ramco Industries has been able to improve its operational efficiency and generate higher profits.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹3.16, which represents a remarkable increase of 8193.96% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company's earnings have grown significantly, leading to higher returns for its shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Ramco Industries has delivered a 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 38.54% return in the last 6 months, and 17.47% YTD (Year-to-Date) return. This shows that the company's stock has been performing well and generating positive returns for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ramco Industries has a market capitalization of ₹2212.33 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹274.5 and ₹117.35 respectively. These figures indicate the company's strong position in the market.

Overall, Ramco Industries has reported impressive Q3 FY24 results with significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's effective expense management, improved operational efficiency, and high EPS demonstrate its strong financial performance. With positive market returns and a strong market position, Ramco Industries is well-positioned for future success.

Ramco Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 333.63 315.82 +5.64% 303.43 +9.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.95 34.92 -2.78% 32.09 +5.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.29 9.18 +1.2% 8.1 +14.69% Total Operating Expense 309.42 295.74 +4.63% 301.92 +2.48% Operating Income 24.21 20.08 +20.57% 1.51 +1503.31% Net Income Before Taxes 20.29 17.5 +15.94% 2.4 +745.42% Net Income 26.38 -4.15 +735.66% 0.84 +3040.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.16 -0.5 +732% 0.04 +8193.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.38Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹333.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!