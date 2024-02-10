Ramco Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss falls by 47.58% YoY

Ramco Systems, a leading technology company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The company reported a 0.59% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's loss decreased by an impressive 47.58% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ramco Systems experienced a 1.13% growth in revenue and a significant reduction of 81.93% in loss.
One of the key factors contributing to the improved financial performance was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 58.6% compared to the previous quarter and 13.48% YoY.
Furthermore, Ramco Systems saw a substantial increase in operating income. The company's operating income was up by 79.34% q-o-q and 39.24% YoY.
The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹-7.47, showing a significant increase of 54.2% YoY.
In terms of stock performance, Ramco Systems delivered a -6.48% return in the last week, a 10.2% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.55% Year-to-Date return.
Currently, Ramco Systems has a market capitalization of ₹1107.68 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹357 and ₹188.6 respectively.
Ramco Systems Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|128.26
|126.83
|+1.13%
|127.5
|+0.59%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|77.78
|187.88
|-58.6%
|89.9
|-13.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.34
|21.48
|-0.64%
|20.78
|+2.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|158.25
|272.04
|-41.83%
|176.87
|-10.53%
|Operating Income
|-30
|-145.21
|+79.34%
|-49.37
|+39.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-26.79
|-147.73
|+81.86%
|-51.44
|+47.91%
|Net Income
|-26.35
|-145.81
|+81.93%
|-50.27
|+47.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.47
|-41.35
|+81.93%
|-16.31
|+54.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-26.35Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹128.26Cr
