Ramco Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss falls by 47.58% YoY

Ramco Systems, a leading technology company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The company reported a 0.59% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's loss decreased by an impressive 47.58% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ramco Systems experienced a 1.13% growth in revenue and a significant reduction of 81.93% in loss.

One of the key factors contributing to the improved financial performance was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 58.6% compared to the previous quarter and 13.48% YoY.

Furthermore, Ramco Systems saw a substantial increase in operating income. The company's operating income was up by 79.34% q-o-q and 39.24% YoY.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹-7.47, showing a significant increase of 54.2% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Ramco Systems delivered a -6.48% return in the last week, a 10.2% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.55% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Ramco Systems has a market capitalization of ₹1107.68 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹357 and ₹188.6 respectively.

Ramco Systems Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 128.26 126.83 +1.13% 127.5 +0.59% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 77.78 187.88 -58.6% 89.9 -13.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.34 21.48 -0.64% 20.78 +2.7% Total Operating Expense 158.25 272.04 -41.83% 176.87 -10.53% Operating Income -30 -145.21 +79.34% -49.37 +39.24% Net Income Before Taxes -26.79 -147.73 +81.86% -51.44 +47.91% Net Income -26.35 -145.81 +81.93% -50.27 +47.58% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.47 -41.35 +81.93% -16.31 +54.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-26.35Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹128.26Cr

