Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ramco Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss falls by 47.58% YoY

Ramco Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss falls by 47.58% YoY

Livemint

Ramco Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.59% YoY & loss decreased by 47.58% YoY

Ramco Systems Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ramco Systems, a leading technology company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The company reported a 0.59% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the company's loss decreased by an impressive 47.58% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ramco Systems experienced a 1.13% growth in revenue and a significant reduction of 81.93% in loss.

One of the key factors contributing to the improved financial performance was the decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses. These expenses decreased by 58.6% compared to the previous quarter and 13.48% YoY.

Furthermore, Ramco Systems saw a substantial increase in operating income. The company's operating income was up by 79.34% q-o-q and 39.24% YoY.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 stood at -7.47, showing a significant increase of 54.2% YoY.

In terms of stock performance, Ramco Systems delivered a -6.48% return in the last week, a 10.2% return in the last 6 months, and a 7.55% Year-to-Date return.

Currently, Ramco Systems has a market capitalization of 1107.68 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are 357 and 188.6 respectively.

Ramco Systems Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue128.26126.83+1.13%127.5+0.59%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total77.78187.88-58.6%89.9-13.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.3421.48-0.64%20.78+2.7%
Total Operating Expense158.25272.04-41.83%176.87-10.53%
Operating Income-30-145.21+79.34%-49.37+39.24%
Net Income Before Taxes-26.79-147.73+81.86%-51.44+47.91%
Net Income-26.35-145.81+81.93%-50.27+47.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.47-41.35+81.93%-16.31+54.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-26.35Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹128.26Cr

