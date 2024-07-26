Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.02% YOY

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : Ramkrishna Forgings declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.63% & the profit increased by 3.02% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.78% and the profit decreased by 13.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.28% q-o-q & increased by 38.76% Y-o-Y, indicating increased operational costs for the company.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by only 0.15% q-o-q & increased by 7.81% Y-o-Y, suggesting efficient management of operations.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹4.47, showing a decrease of 7.84% Y-o-Y. This decline in earnings per share may be a concern for investors.

Ramkrishna Forgings has shown mixed performance in terms of returns, with -1.48% return in the last 1 week, but significant returns of 18.65% in the last 6 months and 20.46% YTD return.

With a market cap of ₹15789.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹998.45 & ₹532.25 respectively, Ramkrishna Forgings continues to be a significant player in the market.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, show a mixed sentiment with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, and 2 Buy ratings, indicating varying opinions on the company's future prospects.

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1005.02 1023.26 -1.78% 892.34 +12.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 66.63 61.53 +8.28% 48.01 +38.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.47 71.9 -13.11% 57.15 +9.31% Total Operating Expense 859.67 877.7 -2.05% 757.51 +13.49% Operating Income 145.35 145.57 -0.15% 134.82 +7.81% Net Income Before Taxes 116.11 128.26 -9.47% 103.63 +12.04% Net Income 80.9 93.85 -13.8% 78.53 +3.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.47 5.19 -13.87% 4.85 -7.84%