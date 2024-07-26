Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.02% YOY

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : Ramkrishna Forgings declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.63% & the profit increased by 3.02% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.78% and the profit decreased by 13.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.28% q-o-q & increased by 38.76% Y-o-Y, indicating increased operational costs for the company.
Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by only 0.15% q-o-q & increased by 7.81% Y-o-Y, suggesting efficient management of operations.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹4.47, showing a decrease of 7.84% Y-o-Y. This decline in earnings per share may be a concern for investors.
Ramkrishna Forgings has shown mixed performance in terms of returns, with -1.48% return in the last 1 week, but significant returns of 18.65% in the last 6 months and 20.46% YTD return.
With a market cap of ₹15789.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹998.45 & ₹532.25 respectively, Ramkrishna Forgings continues to be a significant player in the market.
Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, show a mixed sentiment with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, and 2 Buy ratings, indicating varying opinions on the company's future prospects.
Ramkrishna Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1005.02
|1023.26
|-1.78%
|892.34
|+12.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|66.63
|61.53
|+8.28%
|48.01
|+38.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.47
|71.9
|-13.11%
|57.15
|+9.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|859.67
|877.7
|-2.05%
|757.51
|+13.49%
|Operating Income
|145.35
|145.57
|-0.15%
|134.82
|+7.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|116.11
|128.26
|-9.47%
|103.63
|+12.04%
|Net Income
|80.9
|93.85
|-13.8%
|78.53
|+3.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.47
|5.19
|-13.87%
|4.85
|-7.84%
