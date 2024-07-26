Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.02% YOY

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 3.02% YOY

Livemint

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.63% YoY & profit increased by 3.02% YoY

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Live : Ramkrishna Forgings declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 12.63% & the profit increased by 3.02% YoY. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.78% and the profit decreased by 13.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.28% q-o-q & increased by 38.76% Y-o-Y, indicating increased operational costs for the company.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by only 0.15% q-o-q & increased by 7.81% Y-o-Y, suggesting efficient management of operations.

The EPS for Q1 is 4.47, showing a decrease of 7.84% Y-o-Y. This decline in earnings per share may be a concern for investors.

Ramkrishna Forgings has shown mixed performance in terms of returns, with -1.48% return in the last 1 week, but significant returns of 18.65% in the last 6 months and 20.46% YTD return.

With a market cap of 15789.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 998.45 & 532.25 respectively, Ramkrishna Forgings continues to be a significant player in the market.

Analyst ratings as of 26 Jul, 2024, show a mixed sentiment with 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, and 2 Buy ratings, indicating varying opinions on the company's future prospects.

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1005.021023.26-1.78%892.34+12.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total66.6361.53+8.28%48.01+38.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.4771.9-13.11%57.15+9.31%
Total Operating Expense859.67877.7-2.05%757.51+13.49%
Operating Income145.35145.57-0.15%134.82+7.81%
Net Income Before Taxes116.11128.26-9.47%103.63+12.04%
Net Income80.993.85-13.8%78.53+3.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.475.19-13.87%4.85-7.84%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹80.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1005.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

