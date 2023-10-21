Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 22.26% YOY

Ramkrishna Forgings, a leading company in the forging industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in their revenue by 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit showed strong growth of 22.26% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Ramkrishna Forgings witnessed a decline in revenue by 10.73%, but the profit increased by 4.67%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company have declined by 1.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 16.74% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates effective cost management by the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Ramkrishna Forgings was down by 10.55% q-o-q and experienced a significant decrease of 762.15% Y-o-Y. The company may need to focus on improving its operational efficiency to overcome this decline.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹5.05, showing an increase of 20.24% Y-o-Y. This indicates improved profitability on a per-share basis.

Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered mixed returns in the market. The company has recorded a negative return of -2.86% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown strong returns of 99.97% in the last 6 months and an impressive 146.48% year-to-date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Ramkrishna Forgings has a market capitalization of ₹10,348.42 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹752.95 and ₹217.55 respectively, indicating a significant fluctuation in stock prices.

Analysts covering Ramkrishna Forgings have provided mixed ratings. Out of 6 analysts, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Oct, 2023, was to Buy. This suggests that the majority of analysts are optimistic about the future prospects of Ramkrishna Forgings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.16 4.66 -10.73% 824.44 -99.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 47.4 48.01 -1.28% 40.6 +16.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.9 57.15 +6.56% 49.69 +22.54% Total Operating Expense 836.4 757.51 +10.41% 698.76 +19.7% Operating Income -832.24 -752.85 -10.55% 125.69 -762.15% Net Income Before Taxes 109.81 103.63 +5.96% 97.5 +12.63% Net Income 82.2 78.53 +4.67% 67.23 +22.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.05 4.85 +4.12% 4.2 +20.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹82.2Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4.16Cr

