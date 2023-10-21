Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 22.26% YOY
Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 99.5% YoY & profit increased by 22.26% YoY
Ramkrishna Forgings Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 99.5% YoY & profit increased by 22.26% YoY
Ramkrishna Forgings, a leading company in the forging industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in their revenue by 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the profit showed strong growth of 22.26% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Ramkrishna Forgings witnessed a decline in revenue by 10.73%, but the profit increased by 4.67%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of the company have declined by 1.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 16.74% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This indicates effective cost management by the company.
The operating income of Ramkrishna Forgings was down by 10.55% q-o-q and experienced a significant decrease of 762.15% Y-o-Y. The company may need to focus on improving its operational efficiency to overcome this decline.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 stood at ₹5.05, showing an increase of 20.24% Y-o-Y. This indicates improved profitability on a per-share basis.
Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered mixed returns in the market. The company has recorded a negative return of -2.86% in the last 1 week. However, it has shown strong returns of 99.97% in the last 6 months and an impressive 146.48% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Ramkrishna Forgings has a market capitalization of ₹10,348.42 Cr. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹752.95 and ₹217.55 respectively, indicating a significant fluctuation in stock prices.
Analysts covering Ramkrishna Forgings have provided mixed ratings. Out of 6 analysts, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Oct, 2023, was to Buy. This suggests that the majority of analysts are optimistic about the future prospects of Ramkrishna Forgings.
Ramkrishna Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.16
|4.66
|-10.73%
|824.44
|-99.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|47.4
|48.01
|-1.28%
|40.6
|+16.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.9
|57.15
|+6.56%
|49.69
|+22.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|836.4
|757.51
|+10.41%
|698.76
|+19.7%
|Operating Income
|-832.24
|-752.85
|-10.55%
|125.69
|-762.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|109.81
|103.63
|+5.96%
|97.5
|+12.63%
|Net Income
|82.2
|78.53
|+4.67%
|67.23
|+22.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.05
|4.85
|+4.12%
|4.2
|+20.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹82.2Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.16Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!