Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.3% YoY
Ramkrishna Forgings, a leading company in the forging industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 36.05% YoY, showcasing the company's strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit rose by 42.3% YoY, indicating a healthy growth in profitability.