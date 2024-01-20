Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.3% YoY

Ramkrishna Forgings , a leading company in the forging industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 36.05% YoY, showcasing the company's strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit rose by 42.3% YoY, indicating a healthy growth in profitability.

The company also experienced growth in their financials compared to the previous quarter. The revenue grew by 7.77%, showing a positive trend in the company's sales. Moreover, the profit increased by 5.68%, demonstrating the company's ability to generate higher returns.

One of the contributing factors to the company's financial success was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 7.21% compared to the previous quarter and by 41.46% compared to the previous year. This indicates that the company has been investing in its operations and infrastructure to support its growth.

The operating income of Ramkrishna Forgings also witnessed a positive trend. The operating income was up by 8.2% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 26.63% compared to the previous year. This indicates that the company has been able to manage its costs effectively and improve its operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹5.02, representing a 32.11% YoY increase. This indicates that the company's profitability per share has improved, leading to higher returns for the shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered a -5.6% return in the last 1 week, showcasing a short-term decline. However, the company has shown strong growth in the long-term, with a 51.04% return in the last 6 months and a 3.35% year-to-date (YTD) return.

The market capitalization of Ramkrishna Forgings currently stands at ₹13546.76 Cr. The company has a 52-week high of ₹814.7 and a 52-week low of ₹244.7, indicating the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Analysts have been closely following the performance of Ramkrishna Forgings. As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of the 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

The Q3 FY24 results of Ramkrishna Forgings reflect the company's strong growth in both revenue and profit. With a positive outlook and favorable market conditions, the company is well-positioned for further success in the future.

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1057.79 981.49 +7.77% 777.48 +36.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 50.82 47.4 +7.21% 35.92 +41.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 67.63 60.9 +11.06% 49.02 +37.98% Total Operating Expense 900.81 836.4 +7.7% 653.51 +37.84% Operating Income 156.99 145.09 +8.2% 123.97 +26.63% Net Income Before Taxes 117.36 109.81 +6.87% 93.51 +25.5% Net Income 86.86 82.2 +5.68% 61.04 +42.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.02 5.05 -0.59% 3.8 +32.11%

