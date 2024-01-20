 Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.3% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 19 2024 15:59:59
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.70 -1.08%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.20 2.40%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,560.85 -3.24%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,765.75 -0.66%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.45 3.04%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.3% YoY
Back Back

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 42.3% YoY

 Livemint

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 36.05% YoY & profit increased by 42.3% YoY

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ramkrishna Forgings, a leading company in the forging industry, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 18 Jan, 2024. The company reported a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The topline increased by 36.05% YoY, showcasing the company's strong performance in the market. Additionally, the profit rose by 42.3% YoY, indicating a healthy growth in profitability.

The company also experienced growth in their financials compared to the previous quarter. The revenue grew by 7.77%, showing a positive trend in the company's sales. Moreover, the profit increased by 5.68%, demonstrating the company's ability to generate higher returns.

One of the contributing factors to the company's financial success was the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. The expenses increased by 7.21% compared to the previous quarter and by 41.46% compared to the previous year. This indicates that the company has been investing in its operations and infrastructure to support its growth.

The operating income of Ramkrishna Forgings also witnessed a positive trend. The operating income was up by 8.2% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 26.63% compared to the previous year. This indicates that the company has been able to manage its costs effectively and improve its operational efficiency.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 5.02, representing a 32.11% YoY increase. This indicates that the company's profitability per share has improved, leading to higher returns for the shareholders.

In terms of market performance, Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered a -5.6% return in the last 1 week, showcasing a short-term decline. However, the company has shown strong growth in the long-term, with a 51.04% return in the last 6 months and a 3.35% year-to-date (YTD) return.

The market capitalization of Ramkrishna Forgings currently stands at 13546.76 Cr. The company has a 52-week high of 814.7 and a 52-week low of 244.7, indicating the volatility in the company's stock price over the past year.

Analysts have been closely following the performance of Ramkrishna Forgings. As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of the 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Hold the stock.

The Q3 FY24 results of Ramkrishna Forgings reflect the company's strong growth in both revenue and profit. With a positive outlook and favorable market conditions, the company is well-positioned for further success in the future.

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1057.79981.49+7.77%777.48+36.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total50.8247.4+7.21%35.92+41.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization67.6360.9+11.06%49.02+37.98%
Total Operating Expense900.81836.4+7.7%653.51+37.84%
Operating Income156.99145.09+8.2%123.97+26.63%
Net Income Before Taxes117.36109.81+6.87%93.51+25.5%
Net Income86.8682.2+5.68%61.04+42.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.025.05-0.59%3.8+32.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹86.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1057.79Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 20 Jan 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App