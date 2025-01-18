Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results 2025:Ramkrishna Forgings declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a notable performance with a revenue increase of 7.85% year-on-year (YoY). The company reported a profit of ₹99.61 crore, reflecting a 14.68% increase from the same quarter last year. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by just 1.91%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 47.51%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.12% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a sharp rise of 43.12% YoY. Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.73% q-o-q, although it experienced an increase of 10.19% YoY.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.51, marking a 12.68% increase YoY. These results indicate a robust financial position despite the quarterly fluctuations in profit and revenue.

Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered a 9.59% return in the last week, 11.62% return over the past six months, and a 10.8% year-to-date return.

Currently, Ramkrishna Forgings holds a market capitalization of ₹17905.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1064.05 and a low of ₹602.05.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, one analyst has rated it as Strong Sell, another as Sell, three analysts have given Buy ratings, and one analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1073.78 1053.63 +1.91% 995.59 +7.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 65.39 66.13 -1.12% 45.69 +43.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 63.85 60.36 +5.78% 67.54 -5.46% Total Operating Expense 906.1 881.25 +2.82% 843.41 +7.43% Operating Income 167.68 172.38 -2.73% 152.18 +10.19% Net Income Before Taxes 129.05 136.01 -5.12% 114.27 +12.93% Net Income 99.61 189.77 -47.51% 86.86 +14.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.51 5.97 -7.71% 4.89 +12.68%