Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 14.68% YOY, profit at ₹99.61 crore and revenue at ₹1073.78 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results 2025:Ramkrishna Forgings declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a notable performance with a revenue increase of 7.85% year-on-year (YoY). The company reported a profit of 99.61 crore, reflecting a 14.68% increase from the same quarter last year. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by just 1.91%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 47.51%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.12% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a sharp rise of 43.12% YoY. Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.73% q-o-q, although it experienced an increase of 10.19% YoY.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 5.51, marking a 12.68% increase YoY. These results indicate a robust financial position despite the quarterly fluctuations in profit and revenue.

Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered a 9.59% return in the last week, 11.62% return over the past six months, and a 10.8% year-to-date return.

Currently, Ramkrishna Forgings holds a market capitalization of 17905.39 crore, with a 52-week high of 1064.05 and a low of 602.05.

As of 18 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, one analyst has rated it as Strong Sell, another as Sell, three analysts have given Buy ratings, and one analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.

Ramkrishna Forgings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1073.781053.63+1.91%995.59+7.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total65.3966.13-1.12%45.69+43.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization63.8560.36+5.78%67.54-5.46%
Total Operating Expense906.1881.25+2.82%843.41+7.43%
Operating Income167.68172.38-2.73%152.18+10.19%
Net Income Before Taxes129.05136.01-5.12%114.27+12.93%
Net Income99.61189.77-47.51%86.86+14.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.515.97-7.71%4.89+12.68%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹99.61Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1073.78Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
