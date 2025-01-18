Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 14.68% YOY, profit at ₹99.61 crore and revenue at ₹1073.78 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Q3 Results 2025:Ramkrishna Forgings declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing a notable performance with a revenue increase of 7.85% year-on-year (YoY). The company reported a profit of ₹99.61 crore, reflecting a 14.68% increase from the same quarter last year. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by just 1.91%, while profit saw a significant decrease of 47.51%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 1.12% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but saw a sharp rise of 43.12% YoY. Additionally, the operating income was down by 2.73% q-o-q, although it experienced an increase of 10.19% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹5.51, marking a 12.68% increase YoY. These results indicate a robust financial position despite the quarterly fluctuations in profit and revenue.
Ramkrishna Forgings has delivered a 9.59% return in the last week, 11.62% return over the past six months, and a 10.8% year-to-date return.
Currently, Ramkrishna Forgings holds a market capitalization of ₹17905.39 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1064.05 and a low of ₹602.05.
As of 18 Jan, 2025, out of six analysts covering the company, one analyst has rated it as Strong Sell, another as Sell, three analysts have given Buy ratings, and one analyst has issued a Strong Buy rating.
Ramkrishna Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1073.78
|1053.63
|+1.91%
|995.59
|+7.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|65.39
|66.13
|-1.12%
|45.69
|+43.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|63.85
|60.36
|+5.78%
|67.54
|-5.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|906.1
|881.25
|+2.82%
|843.41
|+7.43%
|Operating Income
|167.68
|172.38
|-2.73%
|152.18
|+10.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|129.05
|136.01
|-5.12%
|114.27
|+12.93%
|Net Income
|99.61
|189.77
|-47.51%
|86.86
|+14.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.51
|5.97
|-7.71%
|4.89
|+12.68%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹99.61Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹1073.78Cr