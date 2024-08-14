Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 87.64% YOY

Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live : Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: Rana Sugars declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% and the profit decreased by a significant 87.64% year-over-year. Comparatively, the revenue grew by 11.23% from the previous quarter, while the profit plummeted by 91.25%.
The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 6% quarter-on-quarter. However, SG&A expenses increased by 6.42% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs over the past year.
Rana Sugars' operating income also saw a sharp decline, falling by 59.42% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 59.03% year-over-year. This significant drop highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its operational efficiency.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.12, marking an 88.01% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS reflects the company's reduced profitability during the quarter.
Despite the weak quarterly results, Rana Sugars has delivered a 3.05% return in the last 1 week, though it has faced a -3.77% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 1.31%, showing a mixed performance in the stock market.
Currently, Rana Sugars has a market cap of ₹368.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹30.4 and a low of ₹18.2. The company's stock performance and market position will be closely watched in the coming quarters as it navigates these financial challenges.
Rana Sugars Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|462.04
|415.39
|+11.23%
|499.94
|-7.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.88
|17.96
|-6%
|15.86
|+6.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.24
|10.96
|-15.65%
|7.83
|+17.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|451.78
|390.11
|+15.81%
|474.89
|-4.87%
|Operating Income
|10.26
|25.29
|-59.42%
|25.05
|-59.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.91
|21.76
|-86.64%
|20.83
|-86.05%
|Net Income
|1.9
|21.7
|-91.25%
|15.37
|-87.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.12
|1.41
|-91.49%
|1
|-88.01%
