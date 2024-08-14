Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 87.64% YOY

Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live : Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: Rana Sugars declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% and the profit decreased by a significant 87.64% year-over-year. Comparatively, the revenue grew by 11.23% from the previous quarter, while the profit plummeted by 91.25%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 6% quarter-on-quarter. However, SG&A expenses increased by 6.42% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs over the past year.

Rana Sugars' operating income also saw a sharp decline, falling by 59.42% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 59.03% year-over-year. This significant drop highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.12, marking an 88.01% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS reflects the company's reduced profitability during the quarter.

Despite the weak quarterly results, Rana Sugars has delivered a 3.05% return in the last 1 week, though it has faced a -3.77% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 1.31%, showing a mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, Rana Sugars has a market cap of ₹368.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹30.4 and a low of ₹18.2. The company's stock performance and market position will be closely watched in the coming quarters as it navigates these financial challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rana Sugars Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 462.04 415.39 +11.23% 499.94 -7.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.88 17.96 -6% 15.86 +6.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.24 10.96 -15.65% 7.83 +17.98% Total Operating Expense 451.78 390.11 +15.81% 474.89 -4.87% Operating Income 10.26 25.29 -59.42% 25.05 -59.03% Net Income Before Taxes 2.91 21.76 -86.64% 20.83 -86.05% Net Income 1.9 21.7 -91.25% 15.37 -87.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.12 1.41 -91.49% 1 -88.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹462.04Cr

