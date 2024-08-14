Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 87.64% YOY

Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: profit falls by 87.64% YOY

Livemint

Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.58% YoY & profit decreased by 87.64% YoY

Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live

Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live : Rana Sugars Q1 Results Live: Rana Sugars declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.58% and the profit decreased by a significant 87.64% year-over-year. Comparatively, the revenue grew by 11.23% from the previous quarter, while the profit plummeted by 91.25%.

The company reported that its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 6% quarter-on-quarter. However, SG&A expenses increased by 6.42% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs over the past year.

Rana Sugars' operating income also saw a sharp decline, falling by 59.42% quarter-on-quarter and decreasing by 59.03% year-over-year. This significant drop highlights the challenges the company faces in maintaining its operational efficiency.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.12, marking an 88.01% decrease year-over-year. This drop in EPS reflects the company's reduced profitability during the quarter.

Despite the weak quarterly results, Rana Sugars has delivered a 3.05% return in the last 1 week, though it has faced a -3.77% return over the last 6 months. Year-to-date (YTD) return stands at 1.31%, showing a mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, Rana Sugars has a market cap of 368.72 Cr, with a 52-week high of 30.4 and a low of 18.2. The company's stock performance and market position will be closely watched in the coming quarters as it navigates these financial challenges.

Rana Sugars Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue462.04415.39+11.23%499.94-7.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.8817.96-6%15.86+6.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.2410.96-15.65%7.83+17.98%
Total Operating Expense451.78390.11+15.81%474.89-4.87%
Operating Income10.2625.29-59.42%25.05-59.03%
Net Income Before Taxes2.9121.76-86.64%20.83-86.05%
Net Income1.921.7-91.25%15.37-87.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.121.41-91.49%1-88.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.9Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹462.04Cr

