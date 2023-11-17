Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 results : loss at 14.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.03% YoY

Rana Sugars declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 10.03% & the loss came at ₹14.6cr. It is noteworthy that Rana Sugars had declared profit of ₹0.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 31.97%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.94% q-o-q & increased by 9.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 151.67% q-o-q & decreased by 1752.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.95 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 2000% Y-o-Y.

Rana Sugars has delivered -6.05% return in the last 1 week, 11.43% return in the last 6 months and -6.75% YTD return.

Currently, Rana Sugars has a market cap of ₹381.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.1 & ₹19.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rana Sugars Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 340.13 499.94 -31.97% 378.05 -10.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.6 15.86 -7.94% 13.35 +9.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.33 7.83 +6.31% 6.98 +19.26% Total Operating Expense 353.08 474.89 -25.65% 377.27 -6.41% Operating Income -12.94 25.05 -151.67% 0.78 -1752.52% Net Income Before Taxes -13.07 20.83 -162.76% 0.84 -1655.59% Net Income -14.6 15.37 -195% 0.84 -1836.76% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.95 1 -194.93% 0.05 -2000%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-14.6Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹340.13Cr

