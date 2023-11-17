Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 results : loss at ₹14.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.03% YoY
Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 10.03% YoY & loss at ₹14.6Cr
Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 10.03% YoY & loss at ₹14.6Cr
Rana Sugars declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 10.03% & the loss came at ₹14.6cr. It is noteworthy that Rana Sugars had declared profit of ₹0.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 31.97%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.94% q-o-q & increased by 9.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 151.67% q-o-q & decreased by 1752.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.95 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 2000% Y-o-Y.
Rana Sugars has delivered -6.05% return in the last 1 week, 11.43% return in the last 6 months and -6.75% YTD return.
Currently, Rana Sugars has a market cap of ₹381.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.1 & ₹19.5 respectively.
Rana Sugars Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|340.13
|499.94
|-31.97%
|378.05
|-10.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.6
|15.86
|-7.94%
|13.35
|+9.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.33
|7.83
|+6.31%
|6.98
|+19.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|353.08
|474.89
|-25.65%
|377.27
|-6.41%
|Operating Income
|-12.94
|25.05
|-151.67%
|0.78
|-1752.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-13.07
|20.83
|-162.76%
|0.84
|-1655.59%
|Net Income
|-14.6
|15.37
|-195%
|0.84
|-1836.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.95
|1
|-194.93%
|0.05
|-2000%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-14.6Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹340.13Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.