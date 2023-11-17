Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 results : loss at 14.6Cr, Revenue decreased by 10.03% YoY

Livemint

Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 10.03% YoY & loss at 14.6Cr

Rana Sugars Q2 FY24 Results

Rana Sugars declared their Q2 FY24 results on 14 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 10.03% & the loss came at 14.6cr. It is noteworthy that Rana Sugars had declared profit of 0.84cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 31.97%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.94% q-o-q & increased by 9.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 151.67% q-o-q & decreased by 1752.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.95 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 2000% Y-o-Y.

Rana Sugars has delivered -6.05% return in the last 1 week, 11.43% return in the last 6 months and -6.75% YTD return.

Currently, Rana Sugars has a market cap of 381.48 Cr and 52wk high/low of 32.1 & 19.5 respectively.

Rana Sugars Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue340.13499.94-31.97%378.05-10.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.615.86-7.94%13.35+9.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.337.83+6.31%6.98+19.26%
Total Operating Expense353.08474.89-25.65%377.27-6.41%
Operating Income-12.9425.05-151.67%0.78-1752.52%
Net Income Before Taxes-13.0720.83-162.76%0.84-1655.59%
Net Income-14.615.37-195%0.84-1836.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.951-194.93%0.05-2000%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-14.6Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹340.13Cr

Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 03:23 AM IST
