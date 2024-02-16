Rana Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 250.46% YOY

Rana Sugars declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.99% & the profit increased by 250.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.88% and the profit increased by 137.69%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.65% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 177.62% q-o-q & decreased by 41.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 260% Y-o-Y.

Rana Sugars has delivered -5.21% return in the last 1 week, 4.73% return in last 6 months and 7.38% YTD return.

Currently the Rana Sugars has a market cap of ₹390.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.4 & ₹19.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rana Sugars Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 337.16 340.13 -0.88% 370.45 -8.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 18.79 14.6 +28.65% 19.18 -2.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.22 8.33 -1.37% 7.47 +10.05% Total Operating Expense 327.11 353.08 -7.35% 353.16 -7.38% Operating Income 10.05 -12.94 +177.62% 17.29 -41.89% Net Income Before Taxes 7.46 -13.07 +157.09% 14.13 -47.18% Net Income 5.5 -14.6 +137.69% 1.57 +250.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.36 -0.95 +137.89% 0.1 +260%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.5Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹337.16Cr

