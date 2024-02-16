Hello User
Rana Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 250.46% YOY

Rana Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 250.46% YOY

Livemint

Rana Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.99% YoY & profit increased by 250.46% YoY

Rana Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rana Sugars declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.99% & the profit increased by 250.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.88% and the profit increased by 137.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.65% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 177.62% q-o-q & decreased by 41.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.36 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 260% Y-o-Y.

Rana Sugars has delivered -5.21% return in the last 1 week, 4.73% return in last 6 months and 7.38% YTD return.

Currently the Rana Sugars has a market cap of 390.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 30.4 & 19.5 respectively.

Rana Sugars Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue337.16340.13-0.88%370.45-8.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total18.7914.6+28.65%19.18-2.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.228.33-1.37%7.47+10.05%
Total Operating Expense327.11353.08-7.35%353.16-7.38%
Operating Income10.05-12.94+177.62%17.29-41.89%
Net Income Before Taxes7.46-13.07+157.09%14.13-47.18%
Net Income5.5-14.6+137.69%1.57+250.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.36-0.95+137.89%0.1+260%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.5Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹337.16Cr

