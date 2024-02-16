Rana Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 250.46% YOY

Rana Sugars declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.99% & the profit increased by 250.46% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.88% and the profit increased by 137.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.65% q-o-q & decreased by 2.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 177.62% q-o-q & decreased by 41.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.36 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 260% Y-o-Y.
Rana Sugars has delivered -5.21% return in the last 1 week, 4.73% return in last 6 months and 7.38% YTD return.
Currently the Rana Sugars has a market cap of ₹390.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹30.4 & ₹19.5 respectively.
Rana Sugars Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|337.16
|340.13
|-0.88%
|370.45
|-8.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|18.79
|14.6
|+28.65%
|19.18
|-2.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.22
|8.33
|-1.37%
|7.47
|+10.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|327.11
|353.08
|-7.35%
|353.16
|-7.38%
|Operating Income
|10.05
|-12.94
|+177.62%
|17.29
|-41.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.46
|-13.07
|+157.09%
|14.13
|-47.18%
|Net Income
|5.5
|-14.6
|+137.69%
|1.57
|+250.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.36
|-0.95
|+137.89%
|0.1
|+260%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.5Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹337.16Cr
