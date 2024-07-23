Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 70.85% YOY

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : Rane Brake Linings declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.99% & the profit increased by 70.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.12% and the profit decreased by 42.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 10.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 44.68% q-o-q & increased by 76.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.42 for Q1 which increased by 70.45% Y-o-Y.
Rane Brake Linings has delivered -10.21% return in the last 1 week, 8.5% return in last 6 months and 10.48% YTD return.
Currently, Rane Brake Linings has a market cap of ₹728.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1093.45 & ₹642.95 respectively.
Rane Brake Linings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|159.93
|186.22
|-14.12%
|152.33
|+4.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.44
|24.3
|+4.69%
|22.97
|+10.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.11
|6.31
|-3.17%
|5.13
|+19.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|148.54
|165.63
|-10.32%
|145.86
|+1.84%
|Operating Income
|11.39
|20.59
|-44.68%
|6.47
|+76.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.98
|21.08
|-43.17%
|7.2
|+66.39%
|Net Income
|8.85
|15.39
|-42.5%
|5.18
|+70.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.42
|21.06
|-45.78%
|6.7
|+70.45%
