Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 70.85% YOY

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.99% YoY & profit increased by 70.85% YoY

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : Rane Brake Linings declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.99% & the profit increased by 70.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.12% and the profit decreased by 42.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 10.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.42 for Q1 which increased by 70.45% Y-o-Y.

Rane Brake Linings has delivered -10.21% return in the last 1 week, 8.5% return in last 6 months and 10.48% YTD return.

Currently, Rane Brake Linings has a market cap of ₹728.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1093.45 & ₹642.95 respectively.

Rane Brake Linings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 159.93 186.22 -14.12% 152.33 +4.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.44 24.3 +4.69% 22.97 +10.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.11 6.31 -3.17% 5.13 +19.1% Total Operating Expense 148.54 165.63 -10.32% 145.86 +1.84% Operating Income 11.39 20.59 -44.68% 6.47 +76.04% Net Income Before Taxes 11.98 21.08 -43.17% 7.2 +66.39% Net Income 8.85 15.39 -42.5% 5.18 +70.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.42 21.06 -45.78% 6.7 +70.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.85Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹159.93Cr

