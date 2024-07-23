Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 70.85% YOY

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 70.85% YOY

Livemint

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.99% YoY & profit increased by 70.85% YoY

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live

Rane Brake Linings Q1 Results Live : Rane Brake Linings declared their Q1 results on 22 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.99% & the profit increased by 70.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.12% and the profit decreased by 42.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.69% q-o-q & increased by 10.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 44.68% q-o-q & increased by 76.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.42 for Q1 which increased by 70.45% Y-o-Y.

Rane Brake Linings has delivered -10.21% return in the last 1 week, 8.5% return in last 6 months and 10.48% YTD return.

Currently, Rane Brake Linings has a market cap of 728.39 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1093.45 & 642.95 respectively.

Rane Brake Linings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue159.93186.22-14.12%152.33+4.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.4424.3+4.69%22.97+10.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.116.31-3.17%5.13+19.1%
Total Operating Expense148.54165.63-10.32%145.86+1.84%
Operating Income11.3920.59-44.68%6.47+76.04%
Net Income Before Taxes11.9821.08-43.17%7.2+66.39%
Net Income8.8515.39-42.5%5.18+70.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.4221.06-45.78%6.7+70.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.85Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹159.93Cr

