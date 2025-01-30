Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results 2025:Rane Brake Linings declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline increased by 12.8% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹185.28 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 6.42%, amounting to ₹9.47 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rane Brake Linings experienced a revenue growth of 6.71%, but profit fell significantly by 14.38%. The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 4.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 17.79% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs.

Rane Brake Linings Q3 Results

The operating income reflected a downward trend, decreasing by 11.22% quarter-over-quarter and 6.31% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹12.36, which is a 5.58% decrease compared to the previous year.

Rane Brake Linings has faced challenging market conditions, delivering a -6.87% return in the last week, -19.46% return over the last 6 months, and a -18.08% year-to-date return.

The current market capitalization of Rane Brake Linings is ₹595.86 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1370 and a low of ₹642.95, highlighting the volatility in its stock performance.

Rane Brake Linings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 185.28 173.63 +6.71% 164.25 +12.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.55 25.3 +4.94% 22.54 +17.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.42 5.62 +14.23% 5.24 +22.52% Total Operating Expense 173.25 160.08 +8.23% 151.41 +14.42% Operating Income 12.03 13.55 -11.22% 12.84 -6.31% Net Income Before Taxes 12.53 14.99 -16.41% 13.53 -7.39% Net Income 9.47 11.06 -14.38% 10.12 -6.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.36 14.33 -13.75% 13.09 -5.58%